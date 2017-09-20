MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By | |

Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

431 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

Older Comments
  1. rthornton says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Nasty shock this morning. Channel selection on our oldish TV was playing up so I unplugged it and started again. Somehow I ended up with CBBC. Idiot with some Muppets type creature making jokes about Trump farts, shortly followed by other anal (so-called) jokes.

    I knew CBBC was nothing like the Blue Peter I grew up with but I had no idea how far it had degenerated.

    Any parent who allows a child anywhere near this stuff will only have themselves to blame when they end up stacking shelves at Sainsburys, if they’re lucky. Meanwhile, our replacement TV will probably be made in Korea, which was a third world shithole when I was enjoying Blue Peter.

       3 likes

  2. Charlie Martel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Anyone get the feeling the beebistan prefer Crazy Kim Jong-un to Trump?
    Kim gives them the opportunity to use headlines like ‘Deranged’ Trump (below).
    They’re building up the case that it’s all Trump’s fault – ignoring the fact that for years crazy Kim has been building up his nuclear arsenal in defiance of the rest of the world, including Saint O’barmy and all the impotent liberal hand-wringers.
    Talk-talk and Appeasement clearly haven’t worked, so Trump is trying to get tough. It may not work, but neither did the previous softly-softly policy. And it’s likely that if Trump had been on the case years ago, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

    At the very least beebistan are edging towards presenting the stand-off as a moral equivalency between ‘two madmen’.
    If war does kick off in Korea, guess who’ll get all the blame? Not the murderous dictator who threatens the world, but the man who tried to stop him.
    “Kim says ‘deranged’ Trump shows need for nuclear programme
    Kim Jong-un has said remarks by “deranged” US President Donald Trump have convinced him he is right to develop weapons for North Korea.”
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41356836

       4 likes

  3. Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

    So I see the BBC is now the willing mouthpiece for North Korean Tyrant Kim Jong Un, with homepage and news homepage headlines: “Deranged Trump” and “Dotard Trump“. The BBC constantly create headlines that flings shit at the President of the United States – and the BBC are allowed to get away with it. It is so obvious what the BBC are doing and it is worse than juvenile – they have a proper campaign going at the expense of Britain and the British taxpayers. The BBC act like fanatical zealots when pushing their own agendas.
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41356836
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-41357315

       1 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply