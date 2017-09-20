MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!
The BBC were either taken for a ride or were in cahoots today when they were trilling about the latest report from the New Labour linked Consumers Association (aka Which?). Which? has just published a very timely report into fridges and the BBC soaked the airwaves with the story suggesting some of our homes may be at risk because of the use of plastic backs on some models.
ZOMG! Is my fridge a potential death trap?! Not to worry, the BBC helpfully linked to the magazine’s web page identifying which fridges are at risk.
Only it doesn’t. All the links lead to is a page of waffle telling you how wonderful Which? reviews are. If you want any actual information you have to pay for it. I wonder how many new subscribers that priceless link earned Which?
Intriguingly, the above is only true if you read the story on the BBC’s mobile phone-friendly page. Checking the Corporation’s main fake news website, from which the story has now disappeared, once you burrow inside you find a different report, sans links.
Did the BBC finally work out it had been done over by a clever PR stunt?
Is this the story GCooper?
Breaking BBBC News: BBC fail to mention Grenfell in news title, when article contains word Grenfell … Consumers told to stop buying ‘fire-risk’ fridges {bbc.co.uk 21sep2017}
Word Search: Government x 0; Austerity x 0; Tory x 0; Labour x 0; cladding x 0; hotpoint x 2; Grenfell x 2;
For me on Desktop Web Version it goes to list BBC: Is my fridge or freezer on the list?
The BBC gives voice to Martin Amis who says that Brexit is an example of the British public not recognising that Britain has declined into a third rate nation and is no longer able to survive on its own. Apparently the British public are stupid for not recognising Britain is better off governed by the EU or by a world-wide Islamic state (allegedly).
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-41348509/martin-amis-brexit-a-denial-of-british-decline
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-39279631/islam-the-world-s-fastest-growing-religion
I wish the real Amis – Sir Kingsley – was alive today. It would be interesting to hear his views on Brexit! He once described his son Martin as ‘A leaf, blown by the wind of trend.’
A wise man indeed.
Victoria would have been ‘horrified’ by Brexit: Writer and creator of ITV drama Victoria makes the case for the queen’s view of Europe {bbc.co.uk 04Sep2017}
“You know it (Victoria would not be amused), but you haven’t produced a document.”@0:00
– “You know it, but you haven’t produced a document.” – a bit like the £100bn? £40bn? £20bn? EU bill!
The queen’s [sic] plan was “to marry their children into the courts of Europe and to use them as moles to basically make Europe in to a string of constitutional monarchies – rather like Britain”
So Europe would have consisted of a group of sovereign nations, on the British model, and be part of Victoria’s matriarchy.
I rather think Victoria would have been horrified that her throne was being given up to a European empire and that her nation that led the world would bend the knee to these protectionist Little Europeans.
Latest news regarding sacked England Women’s Football Manager Mark Sampson. He has declared himself a transgender black muslim – going under the new name of Fatimah Shakira Jihad Ongogo. Immediately there are demands for him-her to be reinstated as England Manager.
Yikes – A Merkel man, “The EUs problems are due to, not enough Europe. Brexit will fail and Theresa May will be swept away like the Guy Fawkes of the 21st Century.” I was expecting stuff about the Reich and a thousand years.
The Aluko ‘bullying’ claim really is sickening.
I’ve had such a horrible day at work. Just the amount of cr*p and abuse so many have to just suck up as part of earning a living; then to have an opportunistic lawyer, who gets to live the dream of playing professional football, claim someone hurt her feelings with a single comment? The abuse I get from management – they would not dare talk to me this way if I were black.
Of course the real victim of bullying is the England manager. His team just won 6-0 but the thought Police have swooped and now it is all over for him. And of course our national broadcaster delighted in the whole sorry affair.
