Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!

151 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  1. Al Shubtill says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I heard on Toady this morning that Thyssen Krupp are “merging” with Tata here in the UK who own the steel works at Port Talbot. Is that going to be (yet) another British business which the krauts are allowed to f**k up, after taking what they want from it, to reduce competition for their domestic companies from British ones?

    The German government would not allow such a thing in their own country, so why should ours here? This is particularly so in the light of the UK escaping the eusylum.

  2. Emmanuel Goldstein says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    The leaver on this weeks question time panel of five is Kwasi Kwartang.

  3. Englands Dreaming says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I’m hoping that more legal minded readers of this forum can help. I see some members of Britain First have been charged with “religiously aggravated harassment” having never heard of this I was trying to find out what it actually is, with some hard examples, but drew a blank.

    Britain First leaders charged with religious harassment
    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-kent-41338328

    A definition I got was “Under this Act, it is now an offence for a person to pursue a course of action which amounts to harassment of another individual, and that they know or ought to know amounts to harassment. Under this act the definition of harassment is behaviour which causes alarm or distress”

    If the above is correct and I take it literally, if I say anything about someone’s religion which causes them “distress” (even if factually correct) am I committing a crime? Surely this can’t be the case, can it?

  4. StewGreen says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    BBC1 11:15pm Liam Williams delivers thirty minutes of marvellously morose comedy about the state of the planet
    “Liam Williams quit standup fearing his pessimism about the state of the planet was making audiences worryingly apathetic.”
    Previously shown on BBC3

