MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  By

Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!

4 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..

  1. Emmanuel Goldstein says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:24 am

    The bbc have a motto.
    It’s something like ‘nations shall speak peace to one another’ or some pretentious crap.

    I think it should change its motto.

    My suggestion.
    The customer is always wrong.

  3. Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Unsurprisingly the BBC side with terror states over Donald Trump. In the BBC World News section they headline President Trumps UN speech as: “Trumps UN Hate Speech Criticised”.

    And who do the BBC give voice to that criticise Donald Trumps speech? Why none other than the terror states themselves: Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. In fact North Korea didn’t respond to Trump’s speech, but that didn’t stop the BBC jumping to their defence.
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-41327130
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-41310859/trump-at-un-which-rogue-states-are-in-new-axis-of-evil

    Not only should the BBC tax be stopped, many of its editors and reporters should be jailed for supporting terror.

    • ObiWan says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

      Socialist apologists don’t like it when the failed, bloody, calamitous historical record of their favoured ideology is pointed out to them. I really enjoyed Trump’s UN address. How nice to see a POTUS stand in front of those venal progressive scumbags and spell out their rank hypocrisy to their faces. To hear socialism called out on a global stage as the vile, depraved, divisive, murderous toxic bile it has been, is and always will be.

      The BBC must be especially incensed – I can imagine the Corporation’s progressive cadre seething with barely disguised rage as their treasured world view is once again punched squarely in the face by the facts. Trump’s appeal for help to avert a humanitarian disaster already unfolding in Venezuela – once again, thanks to the wonders of collectivist socialism – was a wonderful thing to see. I’m not sure what America can really do, but if they can rally other Latin American nations to intervene in Venezuela’s socialist slide towards absolute catastrophe then all the better.

      I stayed away from watching any msm coverage of Trump’s UN address. I watched the whole speech, unedited, online in HD via YouTube. No ‘explainers’, no ‘commentators’, nobody to game the speech with ‘nuance’. Life is so much more enjoyable when you cut out the fake news and think for yourself.

Leave a Reply