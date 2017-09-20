Here we go, time for a new Open Thread! Detail the bias here please!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- MarkyMark September 20, 2017 at 10:52 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Theresa May could have re-iterated this at the U.N. meeting ... “Because when immigration is too high (no figure given),...
- ObiWan September 20, 2017 at 10:48 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Socialist apologists don't like it when the failed, bloody, calamitous historical record of their favoured ideology is pointed out to...
- Cranmer September 20, 2017 at 10:47 am on ‘The Ugly Mood in Our Country Post-Brexit’I am not a lawyer, but I am guessing that there are not sufficient grounds for slander against the BBC...
- MarkyMark September 20, 2017 at 10:45 am on Just why is there so much bullshit…er…meaningless speech on the BBC these days?Could it be that Trump's speech was the right speech to the wrong people. As Christian Fraser said on the...
- MarkyMark September 20, 2017 at 10:41 am on Just why is there so much bullshit…er…meaningless speech on the BBC these days?Diplomacy is the art of lying until you get found out.
- Deborahanother September 20, 2017 at 10:38 am on Just why is there so much bullshit…er…meaningless speech on the BBC these days?That means it was the right speech at the right time .The UN gravy train is being called out by...
- taffman September 20, 2017 at 10:37 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The Taffia ! :D :D :D
- Broadcasting-on-Behalf-of-the-Caliphate September 20, 2017 at 10:37 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..Unsurprisingly the BBC side with terror states over Donald Trump. In the BBC World News section they headline President Trumps...
- MarkyMark September 20, 2017 at 10:35 am on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Ban photocopiers? "Mr Khan* had gone to the local print shop to have fifty copies of Forty-Four Ways to Support...
- MarkyMark September 20, 2017 at 10:30 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…..As Mugabe and Gaddafi use their slot within the UN General Assembly to make speeches attacking the West, what was...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
The bbc have a motto.
It’s something like ‘nations shall speak peace to one another’ or some pretentious crap.
I think it should change its motto.
My suggestion.
The customer is always wrong.
2 likes
As Mugabe and Gaddafi use their slot within the UN General Assembly to make speeches attacking the West, what was the reaction in Africa? {bbc.co.uk sep2009}
– Evil will be given a platform?
2 likes
Unsurprisingly the BBC side with terror states over Donald Trump. In the BBC World News section they headline President Trumps UN speech as: “Trumps UN Hate Speech Criticised”.
And who do the BBC give voice to that criticise Donald Trumps speech? Why none other than the terror states themselves: Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. In fact North Korea didn’t respond to Trump’s speech, but that didn’t stop the BBC jumping to their defence.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-41327130
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-41310859/trump-at-un-which-rogue-states-are-in-new-axis-of-evil
Not only should the BBC tax be stopped, many of its editors and reporters should be jailed for supporting terror.
1 likes
Socialist apologists don’t like it when the failed, bloody, calamitous historical record of their favoured ideology is pointed out to them. I really enjoyed Trump’s UN address. How nice to see a POTUS stand in front of those venal progressive scumbags and spell out their rank hypocrisy to their faces. To hear socialism called out on a global stage as the vile, depraved, divisive, murderous toxic bile it has been, is and always will be.
The BBC must be especially incensed – I can imagine the Corporation’s progressive cadre seething with barely disguised rage as their treasured world view is once again punched squarely in the face by the facts. Trump’s appeal for help to avert a humanitarian disaster already unfolding in Venezuela – once again, thanks to the wonders of collectivist socialism – was a wonderful thing to see. I’m not sure what America can really do, but if they can rally other Latin American nations to intervene in Venezuela’s socialist slide towards absolute catastrophe then all the better.
I stayed away from watching any msm coverage of Trump’s UN address. I watched the whole speech, unedited, online in HD via YouTube. No ‘explainers’, no ‘commentators’, nobody to game the speech with ‘nuance’. Life is so much more enjoyable when you cut out the fake news and think for yourself.
0 likes