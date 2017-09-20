Brexit Uber Alles

If I can put it to you, for someone like myself, it was in 1933, the year of my birth, that Hitler was democratically elected in Germany. He unleashed the most horrendous war. This country played a unique role in securing his defeat. ”So Germany lost the war. We’ve just handed them the opportunity to win the peace. I find that quite unacceptable.“ Michael Heseltine



The BBC has been feting and glorifying Merkel in the last few days, no doubt in the certainty that she will be re-elected so a bit of sycophancy won’t go amiss from people who want access.

Apparently the German people all love her for her immigration policy which, also apparently, reflects their own views and values. Naturally this was said with a tone of deep approval from the BBC.

No sign of any real critical thinking from the BBC. Merkel makes a completely unilateral decision [was the German government asked let alone the rest of Europe?] to fling open the borders of Europe and invite in millions of Muslims. This ties in with another question….is she the most successful agent that the Russians have ever had? Merkel was raised in East Germany and was an enthusiastic Young Communist at the same time coincidentaly that Putin, a KGB officer, was stationed near her and quite possibly met her in the course of her duties as a party organiser. No thoughts on that from the BBC of course.

One side to Putin’s decision to intervene in Syria was that he saw the mass immigration of millions of Muslims into Europe as a weapon…any coincidence that Merkel then actually smashes Europe’s borders and invites in overhelming numbers of people with radically different culture, beliefs and values to Europeans? Short term we have a massive increase in crime and disruption, long term we have culture wars and the destabilisation and breakdown of society. What’s not to like from Russia’s perspective? An irony perhaps that we keep hearing how concerned the Germans are about Russian interference in the German elections….perhaps there is a reason we haven’t actually seen any…as their preferred candidate is the more than probable winner! If it ain’t broke….. Odd how the BBC doesn’t run with this conspiracy theory when it is more than ready to run with a similar one about Trump on less evidence.

Heseltine is wrong about Brexit…Brexit or no Brexit Germany is in charge in Europe….with Putin pulling the strings?