‘The Ugly Mood in Our Country Post-Brexit’

Do we need a special inquiry into the BBC’s handling of Brexit? It has consistently attacked every aspect of the process, promoting every utterance from Brussels as if they were the only viable and sensible options whilst ridiculing and denouncing everything that comes from the British side. Not only that but a more sinister aspect of BBC reporting is apparent whereby it has been demonising and dehumanising Leave voters and politicians associated with the Leave side [just look how it has been treating Boris in the last couple of days…with lies and smears] claiming they are racists and linking them to the Far Right and Nazis…and to murders.

The BBC fabricated an astonishing claim that the death of a Polish man in Harlow was the result of a racist attack that was inspired by Brexit. This was a complete lie and even in the immediate aftermath of the death there was no evidence that this was in any way motivated by race. That didn’t stop the BBC concocting a massive lie that was intended to bolster its narrative that Brexit had made Britain a ‘more racist and nastier place’…..or rather that white, British people are savage racists at heart…all of them.

Even more outrageous, and all the more ironic considering the BBC has been recently telling us how politicians are facing ever more abuse and attacks, they set Nigel Farage up as the man to blame for the death broadcasting a claim that he ‘had blood on his hands’….

‘But I mean, Nigel Farage, I mean, thank you for that, because you are part of this death, and you’ve got blood on your hands, thanks to you, thanks for all your decision, wherever you are, er . . . yeah, it’s your call.’

Nigel Farage says he may well refuse to pay the licence fee…hmmm…hardly a suitably hardline response to the BBC putting his life on the line…..Farage and his family having had death threats since Brexit…the BBC isn’t interested in those though…..they do like to keep up the ‘amusing’ abuse though…this report from the US was illustrated with a picture of Nigel Farage on the frontpage leader even though he had absolutely nothing to do with the story….just another attempt in the BBC drive to portray Farage as a machiavellian schemer who won the Brexit vote by tricking and manipulating us….Nigel – the robot that could tell you how to vote. The BBC desperate to make us think the vote was ‘stolen’….they pull the same tricks with Trump’s win.

It turns out that the Polish man who died was in fact extremely drunk and it was he, not the youth who punched him, who made racist comments and became aggressive first. The death was not murder but judged as manslaughter. This was not a hate crime [on the part of the youth] but just one of those late night fracas that have tragic ends.

The BBC’s narrative has been sickeningly racist, anti-white, anti-British and has been deliberately shaped to malign Brexit as driven by the Far Right and paint all Leave voters as racist little englanders who want to chase immigrants out of the country. Just watch the Newsnight video below in which Brexit is held to blame for making Britain a much more ugly and nastier place…apparently…..

News Watch has been following this in great detail…

BBC’s Harlow ‘Brexit race hate’ claims debunked News-watch formally submitted detailed complaints to the BBC’s Complaints Unit. With total predictability, they were dismissed. Meanwhile, the deluge of anti-Brexit BBC reporting has continued, including the angle that race-hate was involved in the vote. And how did the BBC report Friday’s sentencing hearing? With a headline that this was not a race hate murder connected to Brexit? That Daniel Sandford had been wrong to afford such prominence to that possibility? That the (English) killer had been provoked by racist chants by a drunken Polish man 25 years his senior? And that the Farage blood-on-hands quote had now been shown to be preposterous? Of course not. Tucked away in the BBC’s regional website Essex pages is a short 280-word report that makes no mention of last year’s intemperate sensationalism by the corporation, and notes only towards the end the key point that the racism involved did not emanate from the killer.

