START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, a new thread to start the week! Detail the bias here!!!
Every flippin day I wake up to BBC pushing green madness at me
6am This morning BBC radio Lincolnshire excitedly report
“And Lincolnshire Police are aiming to be Greenest police with the introduction of green measures and the trialling of an electric patrol car”*
Ah MarcJonesLincs The Police and Crime Commissioner Tweets
“Will be speaking to @BBCRadioLincs aft 8 about electric cars for community policing & aspiration to see @lincspolice be greenest Force in UK
..Background an item in the Sleaford Standard
IMHO FFS Green leadership should not be a police priority
No the boys/girls in BLUE, do not need to go GREEN
* beware the Law of unintended consequences *
The patrol cars are actually ONLY for community roles like following up victim support etc
but they’ll have little second hand value, and would not be able to give chase if they saw anything etc.
This is an excellent point. ‘Green’ isn’t a colour any longer, it is a very distinct political opinion – a form of ecological socialism. By having called it ‘Green’ its proponents have made it sound safe and unexceptional, so they can promote and champion it in ways and places that they wouldn’t dare any other political, or religious, point of view.
The BBC’s promotion of all things ‘Green’ is just another way in which it breaches its charter and refuses to be impartial.
So America is going through, “Law enforcement and Security Services used to sanction and to oppress citizens, not because they have committed a crime BUT simply that they have an opinion”.
I did like the President of Egypt, “It is not feasible to believe that 1.6 billion Muslims can kill 7.5 Billion others in order to uphold their doctrine.”
Why Muslims are the world’s fastest-growing religious group {pew}
– Why use guns when you can use maths … and where are a lot of these sub-Saharan people heading?
Hmm …………….. they do say things go in circles. I can see a future where we’ll be living in palisaded hill forts and walled settlements.
2 likes
gax, re President of Egypt: was that the BBC TODAY programme journos & presenters operating the pocket calculator for him?
Or Diane Abbott?
Wonderful Daily Telegraph f/p pic of Bojo today – looking just like Jamie Oliver.
Or is it Jamie Oliver looking just like Bojo?
“Theresa May ‘prepares €20bn EU budget offer‘ after reaching truce with Boris Johnson”
… could this be a misleading shortened title? Let me have a go…
“Theresa May ‘prepares €20bn demand from EU for damage done to UK property/citizens because of influx of terrorism approved by Merkel by not approved by EU citizens‘ after reaching truce with Boris Johnson”
If you do not have control of your borders, with a meaningful set of immigration laws and the right to keep people out of your country, then you do not really have a country. {gatestoneinstitute.org 19sep2017}
