START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Here we go, a new thread to start the week! Detail the bias here!!!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

310 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. StewGreen says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Every flippin day I wake up to BBC pushing green madness at me
    6am This morning BBC radio Lincolnshire excitedly report
    “And Lincolnshire Police are aiming to be Greenest police with the introduction of green measures and the trialling of an electric patrol car”*
    Ah MarcJonesLincs The Police and Crime Commissioner Tweets
    “Will be speaking to @BBCRadioLincs aft 8 about electric cars for community policing & aspiration to see @lincspolice be greenest Force in UK
    ..Background an item in the Sleaford Standard

    IMHO FFS Green leadership should not be a police priority
    No the boys/girls in BLUE, do not need to go GREEN
    * beware the Law of unintended consequences *
    The patrol cars are actually ONLY for community roles like following up victim support etc
    but they’ll have little second hand value, and would not be able to give chase if they saw anything etc.

       4 likes

    • GCooper says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      This is an excellent point. ‘Green’ isn’t a colour any longer, it is a very distinct political opinion – a form of ecological socialism. By having called it ‘Green’ its proponents have made it sound safe and unexceptional, so they can promote and champion it in ways and places that they wouldn’t dare any other political, or religious, point of view.

      The BBC’s promotion of all things ‘Green’ is just another way in which it breaches its charter and refuses to be impartial.

         2 likes

  2. gaxvil says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:59 am

    So America is going through, “Law enforcement and Security Services used to sanction and to oppress citizens, not because they have committed a crime BUT simply that they have an opinion”.

    I did like the President of Egypt, “It is not feasible to believe that 1.6 billion Muslims can kill 7.5 Billion others in order to uphold their doctrine.”

       3 likes

  3. Up2snuff says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Wonderful Daily Telegraph f/p pic of Bojo today – looking just like Jamie Oliver.

    Or is it Jamie Oliver looking just like Bojo?

       3 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply