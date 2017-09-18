START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, a new thread to start the week! Detail the bias here!!!

  1. MarkyMark says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Oh dear …

    Stop Fiction (TICK)

    Stop Cartoons (TICK)

    Ensure BBC is Always Positive (TICK)

    Control Schooling (TICK)

    Control Dress Code (TICK)

    Control Immigration (TICK)

    Control A Political Party (TICK)

    Control Disagreement and Language (TICK)

    Add an Alternative Law (TICK)

    Control Food Production (TICK)

    Control Banking (TICK) ….

    The UK is headed for trouble. It already has a two-tier legal system, which has allowed Muslim rape gangs to abuse “white girls” en masse with little attention; it has at least 85 operational sharia courts that are “operating beyond the reach of British law“; and now, it is virtually requesting that Islamic banking rescue Britain due to Brexit. {jihadwatch.org sep2017}

  2. gaxvil says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Trump’s UN speech – nothing any sentient being could take exception to.
    No doubt the bbc has it’s best lexicographers, psychologists and fiction writers attempting to prove me wrong.

    “Ah but he didn’t mention this” or “He said that but thinks this” and “Whatever he says we’ll find something, anything – his tie, his wife’s shoes, anything because we are your bbc – free but not fair or impartial and we are dyed in the wool liars.”

  3. StewGreen says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    We already know that BBC news and radio staff ignore the rules on Social Media use
    as they relentlessly tweet hate against Trump and Brexit
    bbceditorialradiostaff.jpg
    But the Rutherford case draws my attention to the rules on staff including their PERSONAL views within the programmes they are making (as regards ANY controversial topics).
    Despite them Rutherford always rushes to push the latest Green/solar gimmick in his prog
    ..and gushes over controversial figures like Michael Mann, feeding him free kicks against his political opponents.DKF9s60XoAE3L2W.jpg:large

  4. MarkyMark says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    “I never raised a son like this one” — Mother of So. African cannibal shot by police after he refused to stop eating a woman he’d beheaded. {twitter @AnnCoulter}

    Comment: Just because he wouldn’t stop eating a woman he beheaded, doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy!! It’s just a misunderstanding. #CannibalLivesMatter

    Comment: WE JUST NEED TO GET HIM A JOB AND A FREE COLLEGE DEGREE! BUT THE MAIN PROBLEM HERE IS HOW WARM THE PLANET HAS BECOME.

    Comment: But…but…he wasn’t a fine young cannibal?

    … because all cultures, religions and traditions are equal. Let’s see how the BBC reports on this …

  5. Thatcherrevolutionary says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    President Trump at the UN –

    ‘The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism was implemented unsuccessfully, but that socialism was implemented completely’

    My favourite Trump quote so far.

  6. MarkyMark says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Missed this with all the USA statue destruction … Russia warns Poland not to touch Soviet WW2 memorials {bbc.co.uk jul2017}

    The Russian government has warned Poland that it will face sanctions if it removes monuments glorifying the Soviet victory in World War Two. Last month Poland updated its “de-communisation” legislation, banning “totalitarian” symbols, which would include Soviet propaganda monuments. Now Russian foreign ministry officials have warned of “asymmetric measures” if Poland removes Soviet war monuments.

