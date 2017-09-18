START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Here we go, a new thread to start the week! Detail the bias here!!!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. Pounce says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    The bBC has reported on the release of so called Irishman Ibrahim Halawa who was nicked and jailed 4 years ago when he and his family were picked up by the Egyptian Old bill. Since then the bBC has gone out of its way in which to promote this female sex organ as a … victim.
    The thing is the bBC is somewhat remiss on the background of the Halawa family. You see they are Muslim brotherhood royalty. Whilst the bBC promotes the image that the Halawa siblings just happened to be on holiday when the MB were removed. The facts on the ground say otherwise. Yet the bBC refuse to mention those facts. Facts such as this video:

    Here’s a little more info (and DV is mentioned)

       2 likes

  3. Heyho says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    BBC and their “Special Reports”

    Every day I switch on the BBC, there seems to be “a report or investigation commissioned by the BBC”. Nine times out of ten it is anti-Tory or anti-Brexit. I was under the misapprehension that we paid out TV tax to commission the BBC to report unbiased News. These days they are more intent on creating Socialist news and propaganda to hammer the Government. Also by coincidence they always seem to have one of these “investigations” ready to go when bad news (Islamic terrorist attack) strikes (the lastest one was the mental health of poorly paid firemen who have had to suffer the likes of Grenfell). They can then quickly roll this out and minimise their reporting of those poor souls that have been radicalised. Sickening that we are actually paying for these pro-Labour broadcasts. I dearly wish there was an investigation into the BBC’s investigations and the goings on behind the scenes at this corrupt organistation spreading fake news.

       1 likes

Leave a Reply