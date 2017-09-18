Here we go, a new thread to start the week! Detail the bias here!!!
- Lobster September 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….I doubt if Father O'Rafferty sees him at Confession very often.
- Heyho September 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….BBC and their "Special Reports" Every day I switch on the BBC, there seems to be "a report or investigation...
- MarkyMark September 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….start of old posts
- G September 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREADAll part and parcel of living in a big city....................
- G September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREADI watched Sunday Politics. Impression? Get somebody worthy to replace Brillo. We want the 'edge' he displayed not a weak...
- Lefty Wright September 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREADHa Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha fcuking ha.! And our women will sing all the way to the mosque.
- Nibor September 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm on Luvvies…get over yourselvesThe BBC were interviewing Jan Ravens of Dead Ringers who is talented but overestimates herself and her clique. She managed...
- Pounce September 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The bBC has reported on the release of so called Irishman Ibrahim Halawa who was nicked and jailed 4 years...
- Martin Pinder September 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm on LOLWhy are they always looking for excuses? We have to put up with lie after lie from the politicians &...
- Kaiser September 18, 2017 at 9:00 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREADabout bloody time some did a job on the UN
The bBC has reported on the release of so called Irishman Ibrahim Halawa who was nicked and jailed 4 years ago when he and his family were picked up by the Egyptian Old bill. Since then the bBC has gone out of its way in which to promote this female sex organ as a … victim.
The thing is the bBC is somewhat remiss on the background of the Halawa family. You see they are Muslim brotherhood royalty. Whilst the bBC promotes the image that the Halawa siblings just happened to be on holiday when the MB were removed. The facts on the ground say otherwise. Yet the bBC refuse to mention those facts. Facts such as this video:
Here’s a little more info (and DV is mentioned)
BBC and their “Special Reports”
Every day I switch on the BBC, there seems to be “a report or investigation commissioned by the BBC”. Nine times out of ten it is anti-Tory or anti-Brexit. I was under the misapprehension that we paid out TV tax to commission the BBC to report unbiased News. These days they are more intent on creating Socialist news and propaganda to hammer the Government. Also by coincidence they always seem to have one of these “investigations” ready to go when bad news (Islamic terrorist attack) strikes (the lastest one was the mental health of poorly paid firemen who have had to suffer the likes of Grenfell). They can then quickly roll this out and minimise their reporting of those poor souls that have been radicalised. Sickening that we are actually paying for these pro-Labour broadcasts. I dearly wish there was an investigation into the BBC’s investigations and the goings on behind the scenes at this corrupt organistation spreading fake news.
