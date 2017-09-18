Luvvies…get over yourselves

The self-obsessed luvvies spent their time at the Emmys attacking their pet hate Trump.
Alec Baldwin sneered that Trump hadn’t won an Emmy for all his time on television…
Yeah…but…he did win the Presidency……so suck on that for the next three years or more smart Alec….
As the ratings tank, nobody watching any more and getting lower viewing figures by the year.
The whole fake news ents cartel no longer need to get a salary based on popularity or ratings, just their virtue and liberal patronage. Hence the unoriginal and hopelessly unfunny love-ins among themselves.
Guess we`ll never know how many potential purchasers of their product decide not to buy-I for one won`t be bothering with Dolly Parton again.
0 likes