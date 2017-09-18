The BBC have finally found a narrative to explain a terrorist bomb on the Tube planted, allegedly, by refugees…

Two men who have links to a foster home in Surrey are still being questioned by police after Friday’s Tube attack. On Saturday an 18-year-old man, thought to be an Iraqi orphan, was arrested in Dover port, and a 21-year-old was detained in Hounslow.

Douglas Murray must have a crystal ball…or long held experience of how the likes of the BBC try to cover up, explain away and excuse Muslim terrorism informs his insights…

Unlike events some weeks ago at, say, Charlottesville (which is on another continent), blame for events in London on Friday will not be allowed to spill out anywhere. Probably not even onto the culprits themselves. They will be described as ‘boys’ or ‘young men’ or ‘kids’. We will hear about how they were ‘pushed’ to their actions in some way. If their country of origin was one we were militarily engaged in (Iraq) this will be deemed a contributing factor. If their country of origin is a country we have not been militarily engaged in (Syria) this will be deemed a contributing factor.

This site also predicted the tired old ruse by the BBC to justify or excuse mass murder….