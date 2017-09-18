The BBC have finally found a narrative to explain a terrorist bomb on the Tube planted, allegedly, by refugees…
Two men who have links to a foster home in Surrey are still being questioned by police after Friday’s Tube attack.
On Saturday an 18-year-old man, thought to be an Iraqi orphan, was arrested in Dover port, and a 21-year-old was detained in Hounslow.
Douglas Murray must have a crystal ball…or long held experience of how the likes of the BBC try to cover up, explain away and excuse Muslim terrorism informs his insights…
Unlike events some weeks ago at, say, Charlottesville (which is on another continent), blame for events in London on Friday will not be allowed to spill out anywhere. Probably not even onto the culprits themselves. They will be described as ‘boys’ or ‘young men’ or ‘kids’. We will hear about how they were ‘pushed’ to their actions in some way. If their country of origin was one we were militarily engaged in (Iraq) this will be deemed a contributing factor. If their country of origin is a country we have not been militarily engaged in (Syria) this will be deemed a contributing factor.
This site also predicted the tired old ruse by the BBC to justify or excuse mass murder….
Now that the Telegraph has identified the bomber and others will do so as well, the BBC will be forced to acknowledge this also…no doubt it will be a quick line half way down a page and rapidly forgotten in further reports….rest assured they will be digging hard to find a back story for the bomber that they can try and exploit to make it seem like he is a victim and it is Britain’s fault that he was turned into a potential mass murderer.
The bBC will opine somewhat loudly about how straight white men are evil incarnate. We see that in their coverage of Trump/Tommy Robinson/ any bloke who looks funny at a terrorist or even a black chick with a dick racist. Yet when its Muslims who are doing the killing (Which is 24/7 nowadays) then the child cock sucking arse bandits at the bBC will find a way in which to make the follower of allah a victim.
Before anybody throws the racist card at me, I’m a brownskinned Paki who left the gay death cult from an early age by getting taken into care. So if any copper wants to look me up, expect me to go Public to the Media about your Politically correct agenda.
