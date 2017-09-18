HighFalutin Nonsense

Marr had his usual talking shop with the usual suspects. We were told this was to be a programme investigating identity politics and how this has led to so much conflict around the world….ie the enforced ‘joy’ of multiculturalism and diversity that has brought nothing but trouble…and curry and corner shops ‘open all hours’. Except that wasn’t what we got. What we got was just some luvvies sat around making grandiose, pretentious, arty farty claims about their work and how important it all was. Oh there was a bit about immigration…..a self-described immigrant, a theatre director, who has produced a play about Enoch Powell, informed us that the ‘prejudiced’ Enoch was totally wrong and that his ‘rivers of blood ‘ speech has caused all the problems we now have [not that we have any problems of course]…

‘What Shadows’ is a play that tells the story of Enoch Powell’s famous ‘rivers of blood’ speech from 1968, and its impact on the country decades later. The play’s director Roxana Silbert says the play shows how prejudice can be found across the political spectrum.

This was pretty much accepted as documented fact by Marr depsite it obviously being a prejudiced and very partial take on Powell…and a wrong one at that.

Marr did venture a surprising claim, in carefully guarded language…that perhaps Enoch was right….if we look at how Muslims are in conflict with our society.

Hope he’s got his tin hat on…if only for the brick bats from his own side.