Forgotten Voices

How soon they forget, when it is convenient to do so. The BBC has been running one if its surveys that whatever the answer they get they know they can run a sensationalist and alarmist story….usually along the lines of the Far Right must be reined in!!!!

Apparently MPs are getting more abuse than ever…twitter is aflame with it….MPs are shocked and scared…and as the BBC informed us this morning on the Today show…they are ever more vigilant and aware of the dangers ‘since the death of Jo Cox’.

Really? They weren’t aware of the dangers since the attempted murder of Stephen Timms by a Muslim in 2010?

The last serious assault on a parliamentarian was the 2010 stabbing of Labour MP Stephen Timms. Timms, MP for East Ham, was stabbed twice in the stomach at his constituency surgery in east London on 14 May 2010. The surgeon who operated on him described the injuries he suffered as “potentially life-threatening” because of the possible loss of blood and infection had he not been treated. He spent five days in hospital with abdominal injuries. His attacker was a 21-year-old radicalised student, Roshonara Choudhry, who told police she wanted to kill the former government minister for supporting the Iraq war. She was pulled off the MP by his assistant and held by a security guard.

Odd how the BBC forgets that one. Or indeed the many, many murders by the BBC’s favourite terrorist group [pre-the golden age of Islamic terror] The IRA…and let’s not forget that the man, and his side-kick, who is leading the Labour Party is a man who vocally supported the IRA’s use of murder to further their political aims…something the BBC tried to gloss over during the last election….