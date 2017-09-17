The EU’s Ethnic Cleansing of Europe

EU should ‘undermine national homogeneity’ says UN migration chief The EU should “do its best to undermine” the “homogeneity” of its member states, the UN’s special representative for migration has said. Peter Sutherland told peers the future prosperity of many EU states depended on them becoming multicultural.

It should have been long apparent that the EU’s freedom of movement dictat is not about economics but about politics, culture and crucially identity. The policy drive to move populations around Europe is intended to break people’s links with their own country, their nation, their identity and their loyalty. The EU wants to create an EU superstate and to do that it needs EU citizens loyal to it…and its unelected government. Thus politically, culturally and ethnically European nation states are ‘cleansed’…not by removing people but by moving in massive numbers of people who will not be loyal to their new state and nationality and who, as they see the homeland they left also destroyed by cultural and political invasion, they then look to the EU for governance, laws and protection.

The BBC of course is on-board but has its own reasons…very similar but it adds into the mix ‘race’…the BBC, along with Blair’s Labour Party wanted to ‘brown’ hideously white Britain and ‘rub the Right’s nose in diversity’….hence the BBC’s extremist drive to force open Britain’s borders to allow in as many non-white, non-Christian people as possible without regard to the consequences.

Tim Black in Spiked thinks this is the aim of the EU’s, and the Left’s, freedom of movement…