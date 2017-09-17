The BBC once again censors uncomfortable truths

The BBC clearly learns nothing from Rochdale and Rotherham etc etc etc as it refuses to publish the nationality and status of the alleged Tube bucket bomber…the Mail published it a day ago, the Telegraph headlines it today….

Of signifcant importance to most people…..a Muslim refugee given refuge in a western country, and shown great kindness by his foster family who took him in, repays all that by trying to carry out a mass murder on a train. It might be appropriate for people to know this in order that they can assess what the impact of further such immigration might be and if it is really sensible to import potential trouble into the UK. Why did an Iraqi come here to seek asylum? Iraq is not a country in mass disorder. He could have gone to a safe place in Iraq but chose to make his way here….initially no doubt as he was told he would be given everything on a plate that he might not get in Iraq before then radicalising and setting off bombs on a train.

The BBC does not want you to think like that, it does not want immigration and terrorsim, or the crime wave across Europe, to be linked to immigration…and yet it is…we should be told.

Now that the Telegraph has identified the bomber and others will do so as well, the BBC will be forced to acknowledge this also…no doubt it will be a quick line half way down a page and rapidly forgotten in further reports….rest assured they will be digging hard to find a back story for the bomber that they can try and exploit to make it seem like he is a victim and it is Britain’s fault that he was turned into a potential mass murderer.

At present this is the nearest the BBC come to making the link...

The BBC’s home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani, who was at the scene, said a large number of officers have been working inside the property and a forensics tent is in place in the back garden.The house belongs to an elderly couple known for fostering hundreds of children, including refugees.

However no suggestion that the alleged bomber was a refugee himself….

A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack. The 21-year-old was arrested in Hounslow, west London, on Saturday night on suspicion of a terror offence and is in custody in south London. An 18-year-old man is also being held on suspicion of a terror offence over the Parsons Green explosion.

Remarkably there is no mention also of the claim that the alleged bomber had been arrested previously by the police as both the Mail and Telegraph claim…the BBC instead report Amber Rudd dodging repsonsibility for a possible cockup that allowed the attack to happen…naturally the BBC don’t speculate about that…they prefer to say it is all bunkum so that they can attack Trump….