The BBC Anti Boris Bashing Blitz Continues

A complete non-story makes headline news on the BBC frontpage and the BBC continues to throw muck at Boris in the hope that some sticks never mind the truth…the BBC’s fake news in this case emblematic of how it has reported on Brexit in total….almost complete lies and misinformation designed to portray Brexit as negatively as possible….

This so-called report gets nowhere near the truth in its supposed ‘analysis’ and in fact gives you, the audience, the job of deciding what’s true and what’s not as the BBC can’t bring themselves to admit Boris is right….

This is an extraordinary row. A senior cabinet minister and the most senior civil servant responsible for official statistics, engaged in a public slanging match on a Sunday afternoon. At lunchtime, Sir David’s letter, accusing the foreign secretary of “a clear misuse of official statistics.” Mr Johnson’s formal written reply to Sir David accusing him of “a complete misrepresentation of what I said” and asking him “to withdraw it.” Sir David is yet to respond again. Who will people trust the most? The civil servant or the politician? That is your call.

Hmmm..our call? Well it needn’t be ‘our call’ if the BBC was doing its job properly and actually ‘analysing’ the facts…as the Spectator points out….

Why is the UK’s supposedly independent statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing? Perhaps Sir David didn’t have time today to also purchase a Telegraph subscription and therefore was unable to read what the Foreign Secretary actually wrote. Because, unlike the ordinary everyday abuse of statistics by politicians (on which the Statistics Authority is normally silent) every word from Boris (this time) was accurate. Here’s what he had to say:- ‘Once we have settled our accounts, we will take back control of roughly £350 million per week. It would be a fine thing, as many of us have pointed out, if a lot of that money went on the NHS, provided we use that cash injection to modernise and make the most of new technology.’ How on earth does this ‘confuse gross and net’ as Sir David claims? We all know the deal with the EU: we pay in, then a chunk of the is returned to the UK via a rebate and EU spending. So our net contribution is about £200 million a week. But as Boris argued in the campaign debates, the gross figure matters…..it’s fairly clear that it’s not quibbling about the net amount: it’s about ‘control’. About what happens to the gross, before it’s converted into net. Doubtless Sir David doesn’t like this argument, but in trying to say that it’s illegitimate – or somehow an “clear misuse” of statistics – he is over-reaching and calling the neutrality of his office into doubt. So when the Foreign Secretary uses the gross figure in legitimate correct context, why then does Sir David upgrade his condemnation from ‘potentially misleading’ to ‘clear misuse of official statistics?’ He’ll have written his letter for consumption for the press.

Odd how the BBC’s indepth and rigorous ‘analysis’ can’t recognise the real problem…a civil servant over-reaching his office and seeming to be taking a partisan interest in the issue.

Much more fun to attack Boris and undermine Brexit. No?