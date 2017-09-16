WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

  By | |

Here we go, a new Open Thread on which to detail the egregious bias of the State Broadcaster.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

281 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

Older Comments
  1. StewGreen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:19 am

    At 10:45pm BBC1 Professor Green: Is It Time to Legalise Weed?
    (repeat of a BBC3 thing maybe)

       2 likes

    • MarkyMark says:
      September 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

      7 Harmful Side Effects Pot Legalization Has Caused in Colorado {dailysignal.com aug2014}
      There is more bad news out of Colorado regarding the negative impact of marijuana legalization.

      1. The majority of DUI drug arrests involve marijuana and 25 to 40 percent were marijuana alone.

      2. In 2012, 10.47 percent of Colorado youth ages 12 to 17 were considered current marijuana users compared to 7.55 percent nationally. Colorado ranked fourth in the nation, and was 39 percent higher than the national average.

      3. Drug-related student suspensions/expulsions increased 32 percent from school years 2008-09 through 2012-13, the vast majority were for marijuana violations.

      4. In 2012, 26.81 percent of college age students were considered current marijuana users compared to 18.89 percent nationally, which ranks Colorado third in the nation and 42 percent above the national average.

      5. In 2013, 48.4 percent of Denver adult arrestees tested positive for marijuana, which is a 16 percent increase from 2008.

      6. From 2011 through 2013 there was a 57 percent increase in marijuana-related emergency room visits.

      7. Hospitalizations related to marijuana has increased 82 percent since 2008.

      – Drug addicts asked if everyone should have access to drugs. 100% say yes, Government cannot ignore this evidence. (I made that poll up!)

         0 likes

      • Fedup2 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 11:32 am

        They might as well legalise it. Where I live you can smell it morning noon and night .the police ignore it. There are hate crimes to investigate .

        If people want to suck smoke into their lungs and die an early death that is there choice . The effects on society is just a side effect which the selfish will never care about

           0 likes

  2. Thatcherrevolutionary says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Saddiq Khan – like having a Nazi Mayor during the Blitz.

       8 likes

  3. StewGreen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:23 am

    10pm BBC the return of W1A the show where the BBC parodies itself.
    I imagine it will feature a meeting where they say
    : “Right we need some shows that will push out Lib vales : legalising weed, portraying Merkel’s opposition as Nazi’s and portraying the EU as good guys on immigration”

       2 likes

  4. MarkyMark says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Voters overwhelmingly support Jeremy Corbyn’s policy agenda, poll finds {independent.co.uk 18sep2017}
    But the survey also showed many voters are yet to see Labour as a government in waiting

    Article Word Search: korea x 0; refugee x 0; migrant x 0; immigration x 0; europe x 0; Brexit x 0; terror x 0; railways x 1; tuition x 3;

    – Article talks of ‘Voters overwhelmingly support’ but does NOT mention the important things going on in the World.
    – 1,447 individuals were surveyed 12-15 September. Results are weighted to reflect the profile of GB adults. NO LINK TO POLL.
    – Can I suggest a title ‘Voters overwhelmingly support a few policies to show he is popular by hiding the full results

       2 likes

  5. seismicboy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Isn’t it strange that the more we are attacked by muslims the less we care to say the truth. It’s as though we have come to accept as a part of life that muslims will attack us as sure as day follows night and we now just take it like mother’s milk..
    What a way to live?

       5 likes

  6. Charlie Martel says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I trust our virtue-signalling celebs will be queuing up to visit the victims of one of their beloved ‘child migrants’ in hospital.

    Lilly Allen comes to mind, CuCumberpatch, JK Rowling, Emma Thompson… but frankly the nauseating list is endless.

    They deserve to be outed: have your say, who would you add to the list?

       5 likes

  7. Charlie Martel says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Amidst all the doom and gloom, here’s a little ray of sunshine: Trannies in a punch-up with extreme feminists. How sweet.
    Not reported on BBC surprisingly, usually so keen to champion both those causes.

    “Sixty-year-old woman is shoved to the ground as fists fly in a punch-up between transgender activists and their extreme feminist rivals in Hyde Park.
    Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists clashed with their enemies Trans Activists
    Maria MacLachlan was attacked at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park
    The 60-year-old mother-of-two was left shaken and the police are investigating.”

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4891484/Fists-fly-politically-correct-rally.html#ixzz4t1YokDeC

    445D994F00000578-4891484-image-a-60_1505597525533.jpg

       2 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply