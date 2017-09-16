WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

  By | |

Here we go, a new Open Thread on which to detail the egregious bias of the State Broadcaster.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

147 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

Older Comments
  1. Bob Nelson says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    The BBC have made no effort at all to analyse the situation in Myanmar. The Buddhist majority have simply had enough of Islamic ‘militants’ murderous activities and have fought back. Good for them. The BBC’s sympathy and support for the muslim Rohingya is, of course, entirely predictable. It is an almost reflex reaction.

    What I find unforgivable is that they have quite unjustifiably turned on one of the bravest women in history.

       5 likes

  2. Lucy Pevensey says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:02 am

    We can hate Islam without hating people. And it is both sane and morally right to do so. Islam is an evil cult the world would be better without.

       3 likes

  3. Sluff says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Seems to me the ‘Snowflake Candle Manufacturers Co-operative’ marketing budget was very badly spent with the Parsons Green bomb.

       2 likes

  4. G says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I’ve just torn myself away from ‘Sunday Politics’ for a few moments to swirl and squeeze the teabag. I will henceforth always remember the panel. First sight with the new Sarah Smith? Glum just about sums it up. Could it be because the said Sarah Smith is clothed in red presumably in sympathy with the first day of the Labour Party Conference?

       0 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply