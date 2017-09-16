WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

Here we go, a new Open Thread on which to detail the egregious bias of the State Broadcaster.
- G September 17, 2017 at 11:14 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADI've just torn myself away from 'Sunday Politics' for a few moments to swirl and squeeze the teabag. I will...
- Sluff September 17, 2017 at 11:04 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADSeems to me the 'Snowflake Candle Manufacturers Co-operative' marketing budget was very badly spent with the Parsons Green bomb.
- BRISSLES September 17, 2017 at 11:03 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADI don't wish to take anything away from the plight of the G/Residents, but I remember an age (not that...
- Lucy Pevensey September 17, 2017 at 11:02 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADWe can hate Islam without hating people. And it is both sane and morally right to do so. Islam is...
- Wild Bill September 17, 2017 at 10:58 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADI watched Marr and said to my Mrs, "the BBC are using Trump and Boris as scapegoats and distractions from...
- Old Goat September 17, 2017 at 10:58 am on Hard Truth about the Soft SelloutI avoid the BBC like the plague. Mme Goat occasionally listens to Women's Hour, but only when I am out...
- Bob Nelson September 17, 2017 at 10:54 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADThe BBC's attacks on our greatest ally's president, led by John (another beauty) Sopel, are relentless. If Trump discovered a...
- BRISSLES September 17, 2017 at 10:53 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADHelena ................. short course in journalism course forty years ago. A merciless tutor hurled our work back to be rewritten...
- EnglandExpects September 17, 2017 at 10:44 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADThanks . Sometimes I can't believe that the media react to Muslim violence so formulaically and that we don't seem...
- Bob Nelson September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am on WEEKEND OPEN THREADThe BBC have made no effort at all to analyse the situation in Myanmar. The Buddhist majority have simply had...
The BBC have made no effort at all to analyse the situation in Myanmar. The Buddhist majority have simply had enough of Islamic ‘militants’ murderous activities and have fought back. Good for them. The BBC’s sympathy and support for the muslim Rohingya is, of course, entirely predictable. It is an almost reflex reaction.
What I find unforgivable is that they have quite unjustifiably turned on one of the bravest women in history.
We can hate Islam without hating people. And it is both sane and morally right to do so. Islam is an evil cult the world would be better without.
Seems to me the ‘Snowflake Candle Manufacturers Co-operative’ marketing budget was very badly spent with the Parsons Green bomb.
I’ve just torn myself away from ‘Sunday Politics’ for a few moments to swirl and squeeze the teabag. I will henceforth always remember the panel. First sight with the new Sarah Smith? Glum just about sums it up. Could it be because the said Sarah Smith is clothed in red presumably in sympathy with the first day of the Labour Party Conference?
