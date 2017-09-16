WEEKEND OPEN THREAD

Here we go, a new Open Thread on which to detail the egregious bias of the State Broadcaster.
The other night we were watching a program about Monty Python and the lumberjack song came on, and I mentioned to Mrs Pounce how times have changed, in that dressing up in women’s clothing is deemed….natural. How wearing fancy dress is no longer acceptable, and how those who so called political elites who demanded equality: Women, Nonwhites, Gays protestgroups have themselves become the most intolerant people going and the champion for all this is… The bBC
There is a great episode in season 6 of South Park where the children are sent to a Nazi-style boot camp of tolerance for questioning their teacher’s extreme sexual perversions. It is spot on. Tolerance is not the same as adulation which is what is demanded of us.
Here’s a story of a two terrorism incidents which haven’t even been reported by the BBC:
http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/explosion-salford-caused-device-packed-13628768
The Political Correctness Enforcement Squad formerly known as ‘The Police’ originally thought the two explosions were caused by ‘industrial fireworks’ what ever they are, but it now transpires that these were bombs were packed with nuts bolts and nails. Salford is a predominantly white area even if much of it is populated by violent scum who would attack you as soon as look at you. This is hardly likely to by the work of a ‘right wing extremist gang’, or a turf war between drug gangs especially given where the arrests were made.
If it does turn out to be another group of Muslims then this new MO is extremely frightening. Driving into a white area, planting a bomb on a suburban street and then detonating it and leaving the scene. Of course it could just be them practicing for a larger and more high profile attack in which the targets will be human beings.
“At about 7pm on Thursday officers saw a Lexus car on Stockport Road, which was thought to be stolen and linked to the explosions.
Officers followed the Lexus for a short time before it stopped and reversed, ramming the police car near to Regent Road in Salford.
The occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot but officers soon caught up with them and detained them.
The men, aged 20, 24, 24, and 29, have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Treezer increases security alert. Man arrested for Parson’s Green attack.
Isis have claimed responsibility says the Sun.
I wonder who is behind it?
My money is on these buggers.
The way our society is heading, there seems to be a lot to be said for their way of life !!!! I cant ever remember seeing a BAME member of Amish (although I stand to be corrected)
Well the man on the right does have a long beard, and a decidedly dodgy jacket so I’d say that makes him a prime suspect !
Surely the logical outcome of transgender aspirations, if they’re all pregnant?
The one on the right – the one with the beard and black clothing , is likely a terrorist.
Beeb reporting Trump’s tweets “unhelpful” at the same time reporting panic and stampedes.
VERY helpful to the terrorists.
Whereas Treezer sticking her oar in about Trumps post-Charlottesville comments was of course completely acceptable.
Brexit: Boris Johnson repeats Leave’s £350m for NHS figure {bbc.co.uk 16sep2017}
He (Jeremy Corbyn) said: “The foreign secretary even has the gall to dredge up the fantasy of £350 million a week extra for the NHS. (no mention of BBC who put the figure as £276million per week!)
… but not mention in article of the BBCs trusted fact checking machine (at £3.5bn per year) …
Reality Check: Are we giving £350m a week to Brussels? {bbc.co.uk 22apr2016}
The claim: “We are giving £20bn a year or £350m a week to Brussels.”
Reality Check verdict: We are not giving £20bn a year or £350m a week to Brussels – Britain pays £276m a week to the EU budget because of the rebate.
– BBC fail to mention their own fact checking service which came up with £276m per week (-74m)? So they don’t believe or trust it on the news {biasedbbc} or on the website were you can find it?
Problem with Special Victimhood is that it leads not to equality but to privilege
Times calls out Trans-Supremacists here
After reading the above tweet a number of times. I realised that it is about how real women who object to having chicks with dicks sharing their own spaces (toilets/prisons etc) and who are now been physically attacked by said chicks with dicks because they (the real women) are deemed bigots. As i said, I had to read it a number of times in which to grasp exactly what the fuss is about.
Having been on a short sabbatical and minimising routine exposure to main stream media – particularly news – I have been trying to figure out what – really – is going on. I wondered what the demographic of this website is. Although having no evidence I deduced that many will be over 40 and therefore can recall when coverage of events was different – sort of fairer. But things are more polarised now – back then we were generally anti the reds and everything was configured around the Cold War.
The point I am making is that a good few of those running things – such as al Beeb – do not know what this country was like . Coupled with industrial quantities of information they are different to us.perhaps sons and daughters- and politicians have no choice but to accept this too.
This sounds a bit defeatist on my part but I try to be a realist and objective if possible – relying on fact and evidence – specific or general. For instance – Brexit – many here are pro and albeeb is taken as anti. But I don’t think it s just that simple. I think they are really scared of it because it was a vote outside their understanding and experience. Those remainers with vested interests and earned a living from it would always fight it . But those scared are frightened that their reading of our country might not be what they thought it was.
On Parsons Green. I carefully watched al Beeb rabid coverage and I think this will turn out to be non Islamic terrorism . You can guess how al Beeb s rabies will go over board if this is the case. And as I write at noon Saturday al Beeb is announcing an 18 old arrested at Dover . We’ll see.
SADIQ KHAN SAYS ‘LONDON WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED’ AFTER PARSONS GREEN TUBE EXPLOSION
http://www.harpersbazaar.co.uk/culture/culture-news/news/a43836/sadiq-khan-london-will-never-be-defeated-parsons-green-explosion/
He is right. The city is Islamic, and once Islamic can never return to Infidel control.
Little bit of cynicism on my part – if the arrested person – suspect for Parsons Green – is not called Mo but has a non Islamic name we will know by the end of today. If it’s a mo we won’t hear for quite some time.
Al Beeb must have their list of pro Islam /anti right mouth pieces on speed dial .just make sure Brexit and trump get a mention too.
Caroline Flint MP like many others doesn’t understand the internet age.
In the Times “Social media is a refuge for bullies, Twitter and Facebook should know the true identity of their users”
The difference today is that a gay personin Iran can be free in Facebook, corrupt politicians can easily be denounced without fear if retribution
Yes the negative is that 100 loonies can write rape threats.
But if one actually raped child is able thru social media to expose her abuser, then the anonymity is worth it.
Online – there are words
Offline – there are kicks, punches, knives and rapes
Devote resources to policing the real world.
Witherspoon’s profits up 16%
… Good on them for being on the side of the public.
.. Unlike the remainiac businesses undermining democracy.
I wonder how long before Christians are stoned trying to enter Westminster Abbey or St Pauls.
See London before it is an Islamic zone.
Fate of St Denis.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basilica_of_St_Denis
The Basilica of Saint Denis (Basilique Saint-Denis) is an important Catholic basilica located in Saint Denis, a northern suburb of Paris.
Saint-Denis is notable for its Gothic architecture and for being the burial site of French monarchs, which makes it comparable to Westminster Abbey in England.
The building is of unique importance historically and architecturally as its choir, completed in 1144, shows the first use of all of the elements of Gothic architecture.
St Denis is now a Muslim zone.
Not strictly an example of BBC bias, but this is what it has contributed to
Good to see Jane Austen on the new ten pound note; the Beeb were all over this story as a triumph for feminism. Shame the next day someone from another ‘oppressed’ group tried to nail bomb a load of women and children.
Ah, the joys of cultural Marxism.
NC
Doesn’t the term ‘abbey’ exclude the non religious and false religions like Islam ? Why not Westminster mosque or Westminster community centre? ( I’m in that kind of mood )
Disclosure – being a Roman Catholic along the lines of JRM – I wonder when the c of e would be good enough to give us our Abbey back please? ( emoji joke)
