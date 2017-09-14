Our dreams died because the BBC lied

The BBC continues to try and scare the young about Brexit with stupid stories…maybe that’s why they are completely in the dark about the real world…the real world that isn’t suddenly shut off when Brexit happens whatever BBC journalists and Remainders tell them and they seem to believe…..

Young people fear for futures in Brexit Britain, says study More than two-thirds of young people in the UK have an “international outlook” and many fear for their prospects once the UK leaves the EU, says a report. Ipsos Mori questioned a representative group of almost 2,000 18 to 30-year-olds for a study by cross-party think tank Demos, for the British Council. Many of those interviewed were still “angry and emotional” about last year’s vote to leave the EU but the report notes that, while 69% of young people who voted were in favour of remaining, about half did not vote. Of those polled, six in 10 said they would vote to remain if another referendum was held now. “While there are certainly those who see leaving the EU as a great opportunity, many participants in our focus groups were worried about impacts on their lives, prospects and future plans, including constraining opportunities to work and study in other countries,” says the report. “Furthermore there was some concern that internationally the UK will be seen as a country looking inwards at a time when global co-operation has never been more important.”

Hmmm…so a nation that seeks to head out into the world breaking free from the constraints of the EU is isolating itself? How dumb can you be to believe that? Just look at the map at the top of the post and see where Brits are emigrating to….and it’s not Europe for the jobs and opportunity…Spain is the most popular destination in the EU but that’s for people who want to retire in the main and so doesn’t count in a survey about young people upset that they won’t be able to work in Europe….supposedly. It is the young in this survey who seem to have a ‘little EU’ mindset, unprepared to look beyond Europe’s borders for opportunities….it is they who are isolationist and anti-globalisation it would seem.

What do these young want from an education at school?…

The report also found many were frustrated with an education system they saw as overly focused on grades rather than life skills like money management, healthy eating, mental health and relationships.About half felt their education had failed to properly prepare them for the world of work or for adulthood generally.

Snowflake generation…think so. Not sure how an employer is supposed to assess your suitability for a job when they aren’t able to judge your competence and ability and your willingness to work for a result via grades. Still, the skill of chatting up the opposite sex, lettuce eating and not spending more than you earn are no doubt also of value in the workplace.

Just another example of how the negative and false BBC narrative on the EU and Brexit damages Britain and society.