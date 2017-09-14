BBC ATTITUDE SUCKS……

  By

2 Responses to BBC ATTITUDE SUCKS……

  1. theisland says:
    September 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    James Dyson is a patriot.
    (I have recently purchased a Dyson vacuum cleaner – happy to support the company).
    The Beeboids are traitors and should be strung up.
    There is nothing they can ever do now to redeem themselves.

  2. Guest Who says:
    September 14, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Presumably the BBC did and/or have not yet replied, because they only ask questions, and are exempted from answering any?

