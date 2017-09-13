Mosquesmustfall???

Nelson’s Column…it’s gotta go right? Nelson supported the continuation of slavery so a statue celebrating his famous, historic and momentous victory over Napoleon’s fleet at Trafalgar must be torn down to satisfy the wishes of a black activist, Afua Hirsch, who is trying to make a name for herself by cheerleading for cheap stunts attacking Britain’s culture and history.

If the basis of her claim is that Nelson supported slavery then why is she not out campaigning against Islam which, as we know from Iraq and Syria, condones the taking of slaves and the using of women as sex slaves and prostitutes amongst the many other unpleasant rules and strictures it places upon its followers? Not a problem lost in the dusty hsitory of 200 years ago but a current and living crime perpetuated by an ideology that the BBC wants to normalise as just another part of British society.

Why is she not asking for the closure and demoliton of mosques that preach such an ideology? Seems like the usual double standards that we are so used to from the BBC itself.

Mosques up and down the country have been caught preaching hatred and disseminating angry texts that denounce western lifestyles and political decisions. The MCB itself preaches against Ahmadi ‘Muslims’ but gets away with it even as Ahmadis are attacked and even killed in Britain. The same MCB that in 2007 drew up a document for schools to follow that demanded schools adopt Islamic principles [in order that Muslim pupils don’t feel alienated and become angry and radicalised when denied the right to follow thier religion completely and freely]…the document that was a blue print for the Trojan Horse plot against British secular schools…a plot whose central figure was the same person who drew up that MCB document [which the BBC conveniently ignored as it proved the plot was real].

Recently the BBC has been making a lot of noise about some members [one an immigrant] of the banned Far Right group National Action being arrested…but I haven’t heard a peep about this story that has just surfaced recently…

Being an ISIS martyr is better than success at school or college, Muslim hate preacher ‘told children’ An imam who encouraged his congregation including children to join Islamic State told them martyrdom was better than school or college, a court heard yesterday. Kamran Sabir Hussain, 40, was recorded by an undercover police officer delivering 17 sermons in a mosque aimed at recruiting members for IS, the Old Bailey was told. Those who died ‘fighting for Allah’ had nothing to fear because they would be forgiven, he is claimed to have said. They would be martyrs in paradise hated by no one except ‘unbelievers’ and hypocrites. ‘The kuffar [unbelievers] will attack you and kill you,’ he added. ‘Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of shaytan [satan], be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt.’ An undercover officer known as ‘Qassim’ began attending the mosque in Stoke-on-Trent in June last year and recorded sermons given by Hussain over a period of ‘some weeks’.

How many more mosques allow such preachers to operate in their premises preaching open hatred and violence? And yet people like Afua Hirsch think that the most important thing in the world is to topple a statue because of what Nelson thought 200 years ago? How very BBC….a hatred of Britain and its history and a blindspot for the real issues in society today…..’confronting’ Britain’s past using standards of today….except those standards don’t apply equally to an ideology that says you can take slaves as a reward from Allah for spreading his religion.