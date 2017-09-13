Here we go, middle of the new week and time for a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias!
- StewGreen September 15, 2017 at 11:14 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….BBC paid for by the public And supplying FREE advertising to Big Green HedgeFunds example they just tweeted this There's...
- Loobyloo September 15, 2017 at 11:12 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Fingers in ears, la la la! 'M Rowley also said it was "very routine" in incidents of this kind for...
- BRISSLES September 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD…......Some of you may live very close to someone who wants you dead........ Honestly ? I don't 'engage' with them....
- Thoughtful September 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Seriously worrying report relegated to the business pages - read this one and allow a shiver down your spine http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/busin...
- MarkyMark September 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….We have an army waiting to serve it's people and country. Not for fantastic pay like Gary '1.74m' Lineker who...
- Wild Bill September 15, 2017 at 10:20 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Bastard.
- wronged September 15, 2017 at 10:15 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/848151/terror-warning-ISIS-Britain-UK-islamist-fanatics-terrorism 35,000 jihadi muslims living in Britai...
- Wild Bill September 15, 2017 at 10:11 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Signed and shared to FB.
- Wild Bill September 15, 2017 at 10:03 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Diane Abbot on Channel 4 biased news saying "it is wrong to speculate", come on then who the feck do...
- Lock13 September 15, 2017 at 9:54 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Is there a candle vigil this weekend or not? Sterling is going through the roof on the foreign -exchange markets...
Fingers in ears, la la la!
‘M Rowley also said it was “very routine” in incidents of this kind for IS to say it carried out the attack “whether or not they’ve had any previous engagement with the individuals involved”
Or, look into my eyes…you must not believe what ISIS are telling you! They are naughty liars! This does not fit our agenda of the religion of peace! Can some Muslims tell us whether to believe ISIS or not? I’m confused.
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-41288525
It’s ok though cos Mr Khan tells us not to be alarmed. Not going to London anytime soon.
BBC paid for by the public
And supplying FREE advertising to Big Green HedgeFunds
example they just tweeted this
There’s no particular reason for them doing this, cos it comes from a prog broadcast on Tuesday.
It’s not balanced, it contains no opposing opinion just a solar/battery salesman
(UK solar is bad, cos for a start it operates way under optimum, in Africa it would generate 3 times more electricity and still wouldn’t be cost effective.)
