MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  By | |

Here we go, middle of the new week and time for a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on Google+Email this to someone
Bookmark the permalink.

260 Responses to MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Older Comments
  1. Dystopian says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:52 am

    A chap on Julia Hartley Brewers Talk Radio show has said that the modus operandi of this sort of attack (Parsons Green) is most likely to be salifist as white supremacists don’t generally try to injure and kill innocent people and kids. He almost said Islamist/Islamic several times but then changed it to salifist!

       5 likes

  2. Dystopian says:
    September 15, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Apparently this was a new design of train without doors segretating the carriages, allowing the fireball to travel the length of the train. See, if they had segregated carriages (i.e. to “discourage” certain rapists) this would have been less of a problem! Joking, but wouldn’t surprise me if the bBBC enablers jump on this.

       2 likes

  3. Lucy Pevensey says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    All part and parcel of living in a city with a Muslim Mayor.

       1 likes

Older Comments

Leave a Reply