Here we go, middle of the new week and time for a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- gaxvil September 14, 2017 at 3:04 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….The Lefties - so much love, peace, hope, freedom, equality, diversity BUT if you say ANYTHING they don't approve and...
- Clare September 14, 2017 at 3:01 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….So this must be totally beyond the pale then: [img]https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81zsPxO%2BgbL._SX522_.jpg[/i...
- MarkyMark September 14, 2017 at 3:01 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….OK, I went to France24News to see if I could find the complaints about Macron (which I say on the...
- Pounce September 14, 2017 at 2:57 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….The bBC and how it makes Somali gangsters into poor little victims of prison life: Inmate killed in Pentonville prison...
- vesnadog September 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm on #Mosquesmustfall???"No good arresting the odd Muslim preacher - he is only doing his job" Has the guy in this clip...
- Old Goat September 14, 2017 at 2:46 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Nice drop of lapin stew. Magnifique!
- gaxvil September 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Yep, he came in as the, Hope and Change bloke and an Obama or Trudeau in the making - SACRE...
- Beeb Brother September 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Jay Rayner (son of Claire.) The Coren siblings. The Dimblebeys. The Snows. John Pienaar's daughter has just landed a cushy...
- Wild Bill September 14, 2017 at 2:40 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Apparently Katie Hopkins is going to be on the Jeremy Vine show, but of course certain people are petitioning to...
- TruthSeeker September 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm on Remain in the Juncker BunkerJO Please do not use logic. It goes over EU heads, very high over.
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Another gem from Shame…Shame…Shame…Shame:
Your Pretty Race Is Going To Hell
1 likes
Great ‘news’ story on Beeb website about tv not being diverse enough. They seem to have at least one such story every day, always whining about exactly the same things with the same muddled thinking.
Equality of opportunity is noble; equality of outcome is unfair, as you should get what you give and not every group makes the same contribution. Why should Winkleman be rewarded the same as Chris Evans when he works longer hours and has a harder job? If she wants to start getting up at 4am every day and coming up with a new show every day which gets ten million listeners then it would be reasonable to expect her to be paid the same. You have to compare like with like.
If one group does not work hard at school how is it fair they then walk into a media job?
We are treated to endless statistics about the make up of staff in certain departments compared to that of the general population, and how shocking this is. Can’t they just leave us alone and trust us to give the job to the best person?
What is truly shocking is that the equalities industry hoovers up over a billion pounds a year – how many hospitals could we buy with that?
What would be interesting is to see how many people who work in the media are related to other people who work there. That really would be shocking and is a howling injustice; somehow I doubt the Beeb would ever do such research.
3 likes
Jay Rayner (son of Claire.)
The Coren siblings.
The Dimblebeys.
The Snows.
John Pienaar’s daughter has just landed a cushy job.
You could go on and on. It is the same for the Labour Party. It is bad to discriminate against minorities, but to discriminate against anyone who is not your son or daughter is a whole other dimension of unfairness.
1 likes
Apparently Katie Hopkins is going to be on the Jeremy Vine show, but of course certain people are petitioning to stop her being on the show, freedom of speech anyone.
1 likes
The Lefties – so much love, peace, hope, freedom, equality, diversity BUT if you say ANYTHING they don’t approve you’re DEAD.
Lefties expect rather much from ordinary folks just trying to get on with it. A dictionary of approved words, opinions and actions is they least they could offer. I ‘m sure the bbc could help out, after all they have plenty of money – our money.
0 likes
The bBC and how it makes Somali gangsters into poor little victims of prison life:
Inmate killed in Pentonville prison ‘smuggling dispute’
A prisoner was murdered by three inmates in a violent feud over control of a “lucrative smuggling route” into a prison, a court heard. Basana Kimbembi, 35, Robert Butler, 31, and Joshua Ratner, 27, deny murdering Jamal Mahmoud, 21, at London’s HMP Pentonville on 18 October 2016. Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told the Old Bailey that Mr Mahmoud “was killed with calculated brutality”. Mr Heywood said the group specifically targeted him and those with him.
Now I remember this from a year ago. The bBC went out of their way in which to paint Mr Mahmoud as a poor little lamb who died due to a failure of the prison to keep him safe:
The family of Jamal Mahmoud, a 21-year-old of Somali descent who was killed on Tuesday, hit out at the prison for “neglecting him”.
Mahmoud’s cousin Aisha Salah, said: “I blame the prison, it’s very disturbing. I just hope that place gets shut down as soon as possible because it’s not safe.”
And here is what the bBC conveniently left out:
A 21-year-old inmate was killed at Pentonville prison in a bloody battle to control the wing’s “lucrative” contraband route, a court heard. Basana Kimbembi, 35, Joshua Ratner, 27, and Robert Butler, 31, allegedly murdered new father Jamal Mahmoud, at the north London jail on October 18 last year. He said: “He was killed with calculated brutality by a group of men armed with weapons that went to find him and those with him. “That lethal violence was quite deliberate and expected. “The sheer determination of the killers is indicated by the fact that neither the location, the security or the presence of prison staff served to stop it or deter the violence or the weapons used to drive it home.“The Crown’s case is that these three defendants together armed themselves in advance and went to confront Jamal Mahmoud and his group who also were armed. The victim was seen by another inmate to visit Butler and Kimbembi in a cell. During their discussion, Kimbembi allegedly pulled a large combat knife from a sheath and told him to move back. Mr Mahmood left, saying “We’ll see what happens” and Kimbembi allegedly looked up and said “I am going to kill you”.
This was all about the contraband trade inside prison, something Grayling listening to the Prison service tried to rectify, here is how the bBC reacted:
Poet laureate leads protest against prison book rules
The thing it was nothing to do with books, rather it was all about small parcels:
“Under the changes, prisoners can no longer be sent small parcels containing items such as books, magazines and underwear.”
Funny how the bBC has been unable to link the two.
On that note, I wonder if all the f-ing snowflakes who made the above about books will issue an apology for the murder of Mr Mohammed.
0 likes