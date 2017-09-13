MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Here we go, middle of the new week and time for a NEW Open thread on which to detail the bias!
Any sign of a pro-Brexit programme by the BBC yet?
We’ve all been waiting patiently since the Referendum.
BBC official reply
“Shut up you little children,
we know what is best for you,
we get to choose who to air,
and who to exclude.
..It’s all for your own good, so behave,
stop your stupid questions & pay your licence fee.”
The BBC doesn’t see its role as to be balanced. Most of the BBC think Brexit is a mistake and the EU is a good thing. In being pro-Brexit then they simply consider themselves to be being objective.
The World Tonight on Radio Rohinga (aka BBC) in full flow as it covers what I can only assume is the only persecuted group on the planet, the Rohinga, who the BBC is baffled to find are unpopular in Burma. Maybe the Burmese have just been following events elsewhere?
Anyone noticed with the proliferation of new dramas appearing on TV right now that they contain a an overabundance and unrepresentative amount of ‘diverse’ characters (more often than not in a position of authority) yet when a taxi driver is cast it’s always a salt of the earth indigenous type…
Until Midnight you can get Battle of Ideas tickets cheap
Barbican on Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 October
link
Later there are some outside London events
GROUPTHINK: DO EAST MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES PUT CONFORMISM BEFORE CRITICISM?
Derby Nov 9th £5
Ah B o I events across UK in October
Newsnight has brown skinned people on
..Maybe some one doing something about Grooming Gangs ?
..No tearful Grenfell special Victims again
