Liberal Bigotry

The Last Night Of The Proms is a unique international celebration. It features singers, orchestras and conductors from all over the globe.

Nobody at this multinational festival is remotely offended when it culminates in a mass rendition of the most stirring patriotic music ever written, including Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory.

But in a move as outrageous as it was ridiculous, the BBC failed to broadcast those climactic moments of the Last Night in all regions of the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The performance at the Royal Albert Hall was beamed to Proms In The Park gatherings in Swansea and Glasgow, as well as Hyde Park in London and County Fermanagh’s Castle Coole. All four venues received a live feed of the BBC Concert Orchestra playing Sir Henry Wood’s sea shanties, taken from his Fantasia On British Sea Songs.

But while the English and Northern Irish audiences were then able to join in the rousing anthems of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory, that part of the broadcast was mysteriously missing in Scotland and Wales.

I was simply appalled by the decision. It is about far more than music.

The BBC was denying people the opportunity to celebrate their Britishness. In doing so, it is denying our collective identity as a United Kingdom, and promoting separatism.

It is encouraging the cultural disintegration of our country, and fostering the pernicious idea that people in Wales and Scotland have nothing to do with those in England.

The fact cannot be ignored that, in the digital age, it is becoming increasingly difficult to justify the existence of the BBC. There is a greater variety of news and entertainment sources than ever before. People absorb information from a multitude of channels, above all from the web and from social media.

Yet I have been opposed to all calls for the abolition of the licence fee because it seemed to me our national broadcaster was just that — a force for unification, a common cause binding the disparate reaches of our islands into a single whole.