Left behind

I laughed at this…..
‘I’m afraid it’s one of those irritating pains in the bottom that just when you think you’re rid of it, it pops back up again – we call it a Tony Blair.’
And those working at the BBC when they interview him, still believe every word and report it as though what he says is true. Of course Tony is pro Brexit which helps. If the BBC could understand that Tony’s views are not that of the general British public then they might go some way to understanding that neither are theirs.
Bliar is the perfect interviewee for the BBC mindset. I just wonder how much they pay him. The rumour is that it is £5,000 plus expenses just for him to turn up at a event; £50,000 for a speech. Still it is only TV tax payers’ money so who cares?
BBC pay for Tony Blair’s (yet to be disclosed cost) opinions plus … Revealed: how Tony Blair makes his millions {telegraph apr2015}
Exclusive: Former prime minister is being paid to advise the Colombian government on how it spends £2 billion earned from mining deals. Tony Blair is facing fresh accusations of a conflict of interest over his business affairs after it emerged he signed a controversial contract overseeing mining deals in Latin America.
Mr Blair is being paid to advise the Colombian government on how it spends £2 billion earned from mining deals. The deal raises questions over Mr Blair’s role as a Middle East peace envoy and whether he has used that position to befriend wealthy rulers in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who are now funding his private consultancy work in Colombia, among other countries.
The contract with Colombia (with Mr Blair’s Company) also discloses:
• How Mr Blair used his status as former prime minister to secure the deal, boasting that “improved delivery was one of the great achievements of the Blair administration”.
• TBA boasts it is better than any local consultancy because it works with the “founders of deliverology”, a New Labour model for government reform.
• How Mr Blair insists on strict secrecy in his business dealings with no fewer than 10 clauses dealing with confidentiality.
• Documents relating to Mr Blair which are not directly connected to the contract must be handed over and destroyed.
• How one specific clause entitles his wife Cherie Blair to accompany him on any visit to Colombia
– If only the BBC could do an Panorama on Mr Blair his strong socialist (Labour) and religious (Christian) beliefs that he deploys around the world …
– Blair’s Middle East envoy role costs Britain £400,000 (for eight years?){dailymail nov2007}
