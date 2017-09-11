START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

OK, here you go, a brand new week and a brand new Open Thread! Detail the bias here!

441 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  1. Synchronised says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Listened to some media discussion on R4 before 5 o’clock news. One said she thought BBC pay was a private matter although another interjected “even though it is public money”. She continued to take that line. Staggering how out of touch these media luvvies are. Someone also suggested nobody questioned that G.Norton wasn’t worth his salary. Another replied maybe we weren’t listening. Damn right they weren’t and continue with selective deafness.

  2. Thoughtful says:
    September 13, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Brendan O’Neill of Spiked online wrote a piece on Facebook about the warped ideology which allowed a convicted male rapist to claim he was female, get transferred to a womens prison and there attempt a re-enactment of his vile act.

    Inevitably his post was removed, without any kind of accusation or allegation of even a (fictitious) crime of hate, it simply contravened the sites so called ‘community standards’ although no one seems will to say what those standards are.

    A responsible impartial state broadcaster would be running documentary programs into the state of censorship of ideas being perpetrated by far left organisations, and goodness knows there have been enough complaints, not just about facebook, but there’s nothing, primarily because the BBC itself is involved in the same censorship itself.

  3. TruthSeeker says:
    September 13, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Banned from AlBeeb myself.
    The Juncker speech reported without comment.
    But AlBeeb gave it a HYS.
    Juncker and EU being slaughtered.
    As soon as we leave, assistance, moral, financial and, if necessary, military assistance, must be given to other states to help them leave.
    Stop foreign aid and use it for this purpose until the EU is no more.
    Die you bastards.

  4. TruthSeeker says:
    September 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    What Happened. HR Clinton.
    Free audio download on Amazon UK.
    They need to make it cheaper than that!

