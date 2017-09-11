START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

OK, here you go, a brand new week and a brand new Open Thread! Detail the bias here!

  1. countryblues says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    BBC News today explains that the Fox buyout of Sky would be a very bad thing because they wouldn’t be as totally unbiased as themselves :-0

  2. Franglais says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I might have missed it but, the pound has risen significantly against the monopoly money today……..not a squeak from the free, fair and impartial t*ats. Normally it only has to look like dropping and the UK is falling apart due to Brexit.

    What a load of w…ers.

    Close it NOW, it is not fit for purpose.

  3. davylars says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Well, on radio Newcastle this morning. On a discussion about child gender, Saint Anna Foster (host) announced that she knows lots of gender fluid people who work for radio Newcastle
    Why am I not surprised…….

  4. Beltane says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Great line in Rita Chuckrabbitt’s Myanmar/Bangladesh report. Some of the desperately deprived – who appear to be living in very similar communal conditions to those they have left (plastic sheet replacing thatch) – had the superb presence of mind to bring along a solar panel or two………to charge their mobiles. Marie Antoinette eat your heart out.

