START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

OK, here you go, a brand new week and a brand new Open Thread! Detail the bias here!
BBC News today explains that the Fox buyout of Sky would be a very bad thing because they wouldn’t be as totally unbiased as themselves :-0
7 likes
I might have missed it but, the pound has risen significantly against the monopoly money today……..not a squeak from the free, fair and impartial t*ats. Normally it only has to look like dropping and the UK is falling apart due to Brexit.
What a load of w…ers.
Close it NOW, it is not fit for purpose.
2 likes
Well, on radio Newcastle this morning. On a discussion about child gender, Saint Anna Foster (host) announced that she knows lots of gender fluid people who work for radio Newcastle
Why am I not surprised…….
3 likes
Great line in Rita Chuckrabbitt’s Myanmar/Bangladesh report. Some of the desperately deprived – who appear to be living in very similar communal conditions to those they have left (plastic sheet replacing thatch) – had the superb presence of mind to bring along a solar panel or two………to charge their mobiles. Marie Antoinette eat your heart out.
4 likes