START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  By

OK, here you go, a brand new week and a brand new Open Thread! Detail the bias here!

165 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…

  1. StewGreen says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Bristol events : When Liberals say “Conversation” , that means “only speak if you agree with us”
    Thu 19 October 2017
    Immigration and Future Cities
    Thangham Debbonaire* MP, John Harris and Sunder Katwala ,
    18:00-19:00 Watershed Free, but booking required
    In the wake of the decision to leave the EU following the 2016 referendum, British Future and HOPE not Hate have been conducting a National Conversation on Immigration, which will feed into a Home Affairs Select Committee inquiry on the future of immigration policy in the UK.
    How might immigration change after Brexit? What are the risks or opportunities?
    Can a common ground be found or will there be further polarisation?
    (* is that an actual name ? like of a person not just a rapper ?)

    Fri 20 October 2017
    National Conversation on Immigration Workshop
    Jill Rutter, 09:15-10:30 Watershed Free, but booking required
    What does Bristol think about immigration, past, currently and for the future?
    As part of 60 workshops around the country, British Future and HOPE not Hate bring together people from the Bristol community to discuss and debate attitudes to immigration, thoughts on the future of immigration and what might change about Bristol if there were changes to immigration policy.

  2. StewGreen says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    The Economist goes as FakeNews as the BBC
    Look at their graph ..before the beginning of the 20th Century there were no natural disasters ??
    Paul Homewood takes them apart
    https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/09/11/the-economist-peddles-extreme-weather-lies/
    image_thumb46.png?w=652&h=772

  3. Fred Bloggs says:
    September 12, 2017 at 12:06 am

    The level of ignorance at the BBC is now unlimited. All night they have been saying the vote tonight is to pass the Brexit bill. NO it is only second reading. There is over 64 hours of debate and committee stage and third reading to go yet. The BBC news service is as accurate as the reporting of the attack on the Pole in Harlow. Which was a travesty against Farage.

    • Flexdream says:
      September 12, 2017 at 12:56 am

      I expect the Bill to be rejected by the Lords which might help finally see that august body for the self serving grace and favour club that it is.
      Incidentally does the Government have any plans at all for electoral reform, ie boundaries, expenses, and voter fraud?

