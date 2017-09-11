OK, here you go, a brand new week and a brand new Open Thread! Detail the bias here!
- Pounce September 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Thanks Mark.
- MarkyMark September 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…“My age of attraction is one to 15 but as they get younger the emotional attraction is more prominent.” …...
- Pounce September 11, 2017 at 12:50 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Really winds me up. I did a six month tour of Belize a few years back and I saw at...
- MarkyMark September 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…Link to End of Previous Thread ... From: gaxvil (which I thought was good) .... Where do successful people go?...
- countryblues September 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Wasn't there a proposal a short while ago, that when the wind wasn't blowing, that the turbines could be driven...
- MarkyMark September 11, 2017 at 12:40 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….From our correspondent from The Netherlands: two wind turbine mechanics, respectively 19 and 21 years old, died because of the...
- Pounce September 11, 2017 at 12:40 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…The bBC is currently airing this: https://twitter.com/VictoriaLIVE/status/907181067693469696 5 seconds on the GOV UK Foreign travel advice w...
- Alicia Sinclair September 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm on Pants on FireOnly wish I had the time to march on my few hours to catch up on housework and family chores....
- Pounce September 11, 2017 at 12:37 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD…I see the bBC continues caring for the victims of this world: https://twitter.com/VictoriaLIVE/status/907174485685567488 I always ask this q...
- Alicia Sinclair September 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm on Plumbing the depths, or not.We`ve got 43 years of entitlement and moral atrophy to deal with yet James. A whole education and cultural systemic...
The BBC has had a nasty shock. Their poster boy Tony Blair, with Andrew Adonis trotting at his heels, has received a mass and massive rejection. (Put the champagne bottles back back in the ‘frige’, JN Garvey. < Ulster pronounciation)
The BBC have had to ease down on their anti-Brexit, remain in the EU, propaganda. So instead they wheel out Judi Dench to emote over her anxiety that "we are leaving Europe". No, Dame Judi, we are leaving the EU. We are leaving an institution to join the whole, wide world.
Up2,
Spot on. Narrow-minded ” Little Europeans ” can live in the past but the rest of us are moving on to the big wide world.
So the bBC still continues to promote the view that the British Virgin Isles have received no aid from the UK
Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in British Virgin Islands
According to the bBC, people are starving due to a lack of food and water. and here is how the local media reports the story:
Commercial Flights Could Start This Week—Vanterpool
The Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport at Beef Island is likely to start accommodating commercial flights as early as Monday, September 10. Hon. Mark Vanterpool, Minister of Communications and Works, told BVI Platinum News that they will also be allowing private planes to land at the Beef Island…
Meanwhile, the Works Minister who is also the owner of One Mart Supermarket said that there are lots of food and water on the island available for residents. He mentioned the other two major supermarkets–RiteWay and Bobby’s. “We don’t have food problem. I also had food shipped in just before the storm, left on a boat and they are arriving here on Crowley Shipping and Tropical is out there with more food for us. We are organizing that, and that will be okay; we have lots of food, water,” he related. He also spoke about other supplies on its way. “Also lots of barges coming in with lots of supplies, batteries, generators; some are coming from Trinidad, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Miami once Hurricane Irma passed and we are settled…Yes those are to be sold,” Hon. Vanterpool stated. He said that government is patnerning with others with the relief efforts. “The government is also bringing supplies to give out from different donations so they are going to organize that. It’s going to be under control by some soldiers and distribution sites and they are going to announce that.” Minister Vanterpool added, “…Supplies are coming in at a faster pace than we can even handle. So people shouldn’t even worry about supplies.”
Beef Island is linked to Tortola by a bridge
It appears the bBC, doesn’t like reporting the truth.
Pounce,
The BBC, world leaders in Fake News .
Pounce, Bojo let slip on the TODYA for Programme that the UK sends a naval vessel to the Carib every year in advance of the hurricane season. No acknowledgement from the Humph, no further questions on that subject, he just continued to push the standard lame narrative “the Government hasn’t/isn’t/will not be doing enough”.
Well, John, if you were prepared to pay tax at 75% on your BBC income above £150,000, and all your colleagues likewise, I am sure the Government could do a whole lot more for everyone.
However, I bet that if the Chancellor came on R4 with a proposal to do just that, Humph, you and many others at the BBC will be quick to rush to a mic to say “We know that charging higher taxes doesn’t work.” and “You charge more and you get less coming in.”.
Really winds me up. I did a six month tour of Belize a few years back and I saw at first hand how the Brits prepare for the hurricane and rainy season. (Put it this way, not a good idea to fall in one of the culverts when drunk). The locals sick of the yearly flooding and such moved the capital from Belize city 70Kms inland to Belmopan, so damage mitigation can be done. Granted the Islands are a lot smaller. But whats to stop them building bunkers. I mean Cuba did.
The bBC is currently airing this:
5 seconds on the GOV UK Foreign travel advice website for St Maarten reveals:
The British Vice Consul in Willemstad, Curacao is responsible for the delivery of consular assistance to British nationals in the Dutch part of the island (St Maarten). The British Embassy in Paris is responsible for the delivery of consular assistance to British nationals in the French part of the island (St Martin).
The hurricane season in the Caribbean normally runs from June to November. Hurricane Jose is forecast to bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to north-eastern parts of the Caribbean from around 9 September 2017. You should monitor updates from the US National Hurricane Centre and follow the instructions of the local authorities, including any evacuation orders.
Why is it people who can’t be f-ing bothered to do their homework are everybody elses problem. I mean so many people with no water. Why didn’t they fill up a jerry can or two before hand, or buy a load of water in? Same with food. Its now 6 days since Irma passed by, are we saying nobody decided to stock up?
I see the bBC continues caring for the victims of this world:
I always ask this question to these do-gooders. “Would you allow these people to babysit your children?”
“My age of attraction is one to 15 but as they get younger the emotional attraction is more prominent.”
…
“I don’t really think of a toddler in much of a sexual way, but rather, I want to cuddle one and make sure they’re happy. That is mainly it with younger children.”
…
Adam says she believed that he would never abuse a child. But she couldn’t hide her reaction when he told her that he was attracted to children as young as one.
The young paedophiles who say they don’t abuse children {bbc.co.uk sep2017}
// {previous post on biasedbbc}
Link to End of Previous Thread …
From: gaxvil (which I thought was good) ….
Where do successful people go?
Where do people go to escape tyranny?
Where do people go to capitalize on their talents?
What is the preferred choice for economic migrants?
Who do people hope will police the World?
Who do people hope will defend them from aggression?
Which posting is most popular with bbc hacks?
That would be America and even America under Trump and that’s something that blows a huge hole in the bbc ethos.
Thanks Mark.
