Soul Catholic

On a similar note to the hysteria about Paul Hollywood dressed as a German soldier we have Jacob Rees-Mogg outed as a fascist anti-abortionist and homophobe who is anti gay marriage….because he is a Catholic.
Curiously I haven’t heard the BBC mention the Pope once in any discussion…or rather in the outpourings of hate towards Rees-Mogg as in the News Quiz programme in which he was nastily villified and pilloried for his views….views which are mainstream Catholic but that of course wasn’t mentioned by the cowards on the programme who won’t dare say the same things about the Pope.….or indeed about Muslims….even if some kill in the name of their religion as directed by the Koran itself.
Naturally the BBC also used the same tactics to try and paint the DUP as ‘backward and unpleasant’ due to their similar religious views…that was the Muslim Mishal Husain who stated that….no doubt she thinks her own 1400 year old religion is enlightened and liberal rather than anti-semitic, homophobic, misogynistic, ‘racist’ and divisive ideology many would say it is…intent on conquest and colonisation not peace and a liberal society.
The route is clear, from BNP to Christian to Muslim, according to the Guardian’s author Muhammad Islam …
I was a BNP activist … and converted to Islam {Guardian – Muhammad Islam – sep2017}
They wanted me to try to disprove the Qur’an and convince them my way of life was better. They said if I succeeded they would become Christians, but if I failed I should become a Muslim. I accepted the challenge. But after months of returning to the stall and debating, I realised I was losing and panicked. I stopped going to the stall. …because of the backlash from the London bombings, I now fear attack, and have started going out in my English clothes. In them I look like a bearded, middle-aged white guy.
Will Sadiq Khan who backed Halal companies in the UK back this man’s opinions of the same faith?
‘Australian women need us to fertilise them’: Halal chief apologises for Facebook rant {news.com.au aug2017}
THE head of the Halal Certification Authority (Mohamed Elmouelhy) has apologised for suggesting Australian women need Muslim men to fertilise them.
“If the country (Australia) is left to the bigots the white race will be extinct in another 40 years. Muslims have a duty to make your women happy because you are declining, better go chose [sic] a plot for yourself at your local cemetery. If you can’t afford it, commit suicide it is a cheaper alternative for bigots,” he (Mohamed Elmouelhy) wrote at the time.
Speaking to 2GB’s Chris Smith, Mohamed Elmouelhy said he was a larrikin and his damning Facebook post was meant to be tongue-in-cheek.
… wait, Sadiq Khan spoke at the Chicken Cottage Awards in 2012 …
“Here’s the beautiful thing … these are British products, selling Islamic Products, selling Halal Products (Halal – throat cut whilst conscious, slaughtered by Muslim only employee, incantation to animal from a Koran by Muslim only). That is niche and general, but it’s gone main stream. {Sadiq Khan – youtube Chicken Cottage Award Ceremony 2012}”
