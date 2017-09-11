Soul Catholic

On a similar note to the hysteria about Paul Hollywood dressed as a German soldier we have Jacob Rees-Mogg outed as a fascist anti-abortionist and homophobe who is anti gay marriage….because he is a Catholic.

Curiously I haven’t heard the BBC mention the Pope once in any discussion…or rather in the outpourings of hate towards Rees-Mogg as in the News Quiz programme in which he was nastily villified and pilloried for his views….views which are mainstream Catholic but that of course wasn’t mentioned by the cowards on the programme who won’t dare say the same things about the Pope.….or indeed about Muslims….even if some kill in the name of their religion as directed by the Koran itself.

Naturally the BBC also used the same tactics to try and paint the DUP as ‘backward and unpleasant’ due to their similar religious views…that was the Muslim Mishal Husain who stated that….no doubt she thinks her own 1400 year old religion is enlightened and liberal rather than anti-semitic, homophobic, misogynistic, ‘racist’ and divisive ideology many would say it is…intent on conquest and colonisation not peace and a liberal society.