Plumbing the depths, or not.

The BBC always presents the EU’s position on Brexit as reasonable and measured…the EU wants to get on and negotiate a deal that is sensible and beneficial to all….and yet we all know, can see from the Eurocrats’ own words, that that is far, far from the truth.

Last week the BBC sensationalised a ‘leaked’ Home Office report from the time when May was in charge there [under Cameron as PM] that apparently said security would be at risk if we left the EU. The BBC told us that this report was hidden because Cameron and co realised it would be seen as part of ‘project fear’ and dismissed as rubbish. But that just wasn’t true….the Remain campaign made endless alarmist claims about terrorism and crime rising if we left the EU…and no mention of this alleged report…why would they not mention it if there was one? They had no problem with anything being seen as part of ‘project fear’…Cameron claiming World War III would break on if we Brexited. Was there really such a report or is it just more spin and lies from the Remain camp trying to undermine Brexit and May? Even if there was such a report would it be any more believable than the Treasury reports [drawn up under Osborne’s careful guidance…but presented as ‘independent’ by the BBC] which claimed economic apocalypse after the referendum but we now know were complete rubbish?

Oddly, whilst having a great deal of interest in an historical story of little interest, the BBC shows absolutely no interest in another leak that does have a huge impact and relevance…from the Telegraph…

Leaked memo from City’s Brexit envoy reveals ‘sobering’ analysis of EU stance Brussels shows no interest in finding “long-term solutions” to Brexit and could ignore the interests of European Union business, a leaked memo to financial leaders has warned. There is just a “one per cent” chance of the EU agreeing to start discussing a trade deal in October as the UK wants, according to a source quoted in the note. There is also no appetite for creating a “bespoke” transition deal that will allow Britain to retain the benefits of EU membership for years after formally leaving, it is warned. The “sobering” analysis is contained in a 1,200 word memo from Jeremy Browne, the special representative for the City of London to the EU, which has been leaked to this newspaper.

So the EU has no intent of seeking a sensible economic agreement and does not want a transition period that gives the UK similar benefits as it has now….and yet the BBC continues to peddle the Remainders’ fantasy of an EU open to negotiation even on its most hardline policies such as open borders, and still promotes the idea of a ‘transition period’, usually suggesting the very unrealistic 5 years or so…this of course is the Remainders’ last hope…staying in the EU by the back door and then rejoining fully after an election in which they hope to get a government more conducive to their demands.

Why would the pro-EU BBC not want to headline with a leak about such a negative analysis of the EU position?