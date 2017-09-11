Heillo Heillo

Why has a photo of Paul Hollywood in a Nazi costume ‘just’ been discovered as Bake Off starts on c4? Cue the faux outrage….why not the same outrage over the actual BBC programme Allo Allo which made Nazis cuddly and amusing?

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood claims he was on his way to ‘Allo ‘Allo! party when he wore full Nazi uniform to pubhttps://t.co/z8ycyM434U — The Sun (@TheSun) September 10, 2017

Why no such outrage over a real threat to our way of life…such as a man who could be prime minister who not only supports terrorism against the British State but supports international communism and the raising of the Red Flag in Britain? Traitor? Think so.

Those who like to keep the Red Flag flying are the same people who killed millions upon millions to do so. Communism only works at the point of a gun..and even then it doesn’t work.

The BBC is very concerned about Trump and Russia allegedly in cahoots but shows absolutely no concern that the leader of HM’s Opposition is collaborating with those who would smash democracy in this country. The BBC in fact not only remains uncritical but actually helps to smother criticism of Corbyn and to promote his agenda.

There was no sensational headlines about stunning u-turns as it did with May, no personalising his campaign as they did with May ridiculing her ‘strong and stable’ soundbite relentlessly and mocking her by calling her robotic, no mention that he robbed his own campaign’s rousing rallying call, ‘For the many not the few’, from previous Labour campaigns and indeed the LibDems who used it in 2010.

Corbyn did massive u-turns on principles he had held for decades…on terrorism, on the EU and more up to date on tutition fees. Suddenly he is against terrorists after supporting those who prefer to use bombs and bullets rather than the ballot box for decades, suddenly he suppports shoot to kill, suddenly he is very nuanced on the EU afterhaving been an ardent critic of it…and of course he promised to ‘deal with’ student debts and then after the election suddenly we hear Labour how realise how much this would cost and it’s all off.

What do we hear from the BBC? That Corbyn is ‘a man who is recognised as someone who doesn’t change his opinion’…unless of course there are votes in doing so…and then changes his opinion back to what it was before the election.

We had Peter Oborne on to tell us that ‘Corbyn is completely authentic with very strong beliefs and we know what he thinks and he says it….he has a decent set of values and beliefs.’ Naturally that went completely unchallenged…in fact he presenter agreed with the claim depsite massive evidence to the contrary…Corbyn is a complete charlatan who dumps his principles and lies as well as the next politician when he feels it will win him votes…never mind his almost criminal attempt to trick the public with his ‘no seats on a train’ stunt that was a blatant lie.

The BBC…supporting a man whose ideology killed millions and drove millions upon millions more into poverty, misery and starvation.