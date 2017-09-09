WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

Here is where you detail their rancid bias.

211 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  1. RJ says:
    September 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/09/10/scotland-airs-documentary-white-schoolboy-murdered-racist-pakistanis-day-white-benefit-racism-rant-bbc/

    “Scottish Television has aired a programme about the racist murder of white schoolboy Kriss Donald — a day after a black transgender model ranted “all white people benefit from racism” on the BBC.

    The Science of Murder episode ‘Killers on the Run’, which aired on Channel 3, recounted the case of Kriss Donald, a 15-year-old white schoolboy whose brutal killing at the hands of a Pakistani gang led to Scotland’s first ever racially-motivated murder trial.”

    As the BBC is a public service broadcaster this should have been on BBC1 or BBC2 for a national audience, but then, it doesn’t fit the agenda.

  2. Thoughtful says:
    September 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance

    Very much worth a read for people on this site, and as per usual John Rawls gets it entirely wrong yet again !

    • gaxvil says:
      September 10, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      We are FAR TOO TOLERANT. We invite trouble by indulging those who hate us.

      Anyhow, were they actually singing, ‘Rule Britannia’ while waving Euro flags?
      If so, maybe they were being ironic?

  3. TrickCyclist says:
    September 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Just seen weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker on BBC News, standing in a car park in Tampa Bay, informing us of the dangers of high winds in a hurricane. None of the trees behind him appeared to be moving an inch.

  4. Lurkio says:
    September 10, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    BBC2 at the moment – Great North Run Highlights. Excellent. Oh, what’s this? The presenter/producer has managed to find a couple who, after last year’s run in which they competed (I think that was the story), one of them got down on one knee after they finished the run together and proposed! Ahh, sweet. And, they are getting married this year! They will, of course, as this is the Beeb, become Mrs and Mrs. Relentless.

  5. thirdoption says:
    September 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    The Sunday Times (pay-walled) reports that Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, has described suffering racist abuse “over and over again” both online and offline. “I’ve had people tweeting that I should be hung if ‘they could find a tree big enough to take the fat bitch’s weight’.”

    How can that be racist abuse? – I can’t see a single reference to race in that honest and fair statement.

