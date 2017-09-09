Here is where you detail their rancid bias.
- Spiderman September 10, 2017 at 6:25 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Correct, Mr Jones. As my grandmother taught me, if you're going to apologise, your first words should be "Fuck you."...
- thirdoption September 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….The Sunday Times (pay-walled) reports that Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, has described suffering racist abuse “over and over...
- Lurkio September 10, 2017 at 6:20 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….BBC2 at the moment - Great North Run Highlights. Excellent. Oh, what's this? The presenter/producer has managed to find a...
- TrickCyclist September 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Just seen weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker on BBC News, standing in a car park in Tampa Bay, informing us of the...
- Steve Jones September 10, 2017 at 6:18 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Kamal Ahmed, the clown business reporter, has also taken extended leave to write a book. What a great company to...
- MarkyMark September 10, 2017 at 6:14 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….All opinions Jon Sopel are 100% BBC approved as per BBC guidelines? How many BBC hours spent on the book...
- gaxvil September 10, 2017 at 6:06 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….But such murders are ten a penny in Pakistan and we MUST accustom ourselves to such things. The bbc is...
- gaxvil September 10, 2017 at 6:02 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….We are FAR TOO TOLERANT. We invite trouble by indulging those who hate us. Anyhow, were they actually singing, 'Rule...
- thirdoption September 10, 2017 at 6:01 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….The 35,000 anti-Trump, anti-Brexit leeches employed by the BBC 🙂
- Thoughtful September 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance Very much worth a read for people on this site, and as per usual John Rawls gets it entir...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/09/10/scotland-airs-documentary-white-schoolboy-murdered-racist-pakistanis-day-white-benefit-racism-rant-bbc/
“Scottish Television has aired a programme about the racist murder of white schoolboy Kriss Donald — a day after a black transgender model ranted “all white people benefit from racism” on the BBC.
The Science of Murder episode ‘Killers on the Run’, which aired on Channel 3, recounted the case of Kriss Donald, a 15-year-old white schoolboy whose brutal killing at the hands of a Pakistani gang led to Scotland’s first ever racially-motivated murder trial.”
As the BBC is a public service broadcaster this should have been on BBC1 or BBC2 for a national audience, but then, it doesn’t fit the agenda.
But such murders are ten a penny in Pakistan and we MUST accustom ourselves to such things. The bbc is using our money to help us in that regard.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
Very much worth a read for people on this site, and as per usual John Rawls gets it entirely wrong yet again !
We are FAR TOO TOLERANT. We invite trouble by indulging those who hate us.
Anyhow, were they actually singing, ‘Rule Britannia’ while waving Euro flags?
If so, maybe they were being ironic?
Just seen weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker on BBC News, standing in a car park in Tampa Bay, informing us of the dangers of high winds in a hurricane. None of the trees behind him appeared to be moving an inch.
BBC2 at the moment – Great North Run Highlights. Excellent. Oh, what’s this? The presenter/producer has managed to find a couple who, after last year’s run in which they competed (I think that was the story), one of them got down on one knee after they finished the run together and proposed! Ahh, sweet. And, they are getting married this year! They will, of course, as this is the Beeb, become Mrs and Mrs. Relentless.
The Sunday Times (pay-walled) reports that Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, has described suffering racist abuse “over and over again” both online and offline. “I’ve had people tweeting that I should be hung if ‘they could find a tree big enough to take the fat bitch’s weight’.”
How can that be racist abuse? – I can’t see a single reference to race in that honest and fair statement.
