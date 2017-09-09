Here is where you detail their rancid bias.
- Richard Pinder September 9, 2017 at 6:00 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….There are two programs on the BBC worth watching tonight. 9.45pm to 10pm: Nigel Farage: BBC Parliament: Freeview Channel 232...
- TruthSeeker September 9, 2017 at 5:52 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….JR-M under attack from the lesbians in the Guardian, again. 100% died in the wool haters, never mind the facts,...
- Lover of Truth September 9, 2017 at 5:47 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….I despise the BBC & everything it stands for.
- Grant September 9, 2017 at 5:45 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….Pounce, " Arsebandits " sums up the BBC perfectly. It does not matter what the British do, the BBC hate...
- MarkyMark September 9, 2017 at 5:44 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Swap rapist for grooming. Say '3girls' instead of '1400+ children'. Asian not Muslim. Have British in the title but be...
- Pounce September 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm on WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….I see the bBC is still promoting the line that the UK has been slow in helping out British subjects...
- gaxvil September 9, 2017 at 5:07 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….From the days when the enemy was firmly over there - not over here.
- theisland September 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Something to cheer us all up. https://twitter.com/ScampAirshow/status/906511667789475840
- G September 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Brissles, "there will be therapists on hand to ‘support’ those attending who find the occasion ‘difficult’." - Local imam or...
- gaxvil September 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Surprisingly good discussion on bbc WS about Burma. WS does have some people less rabid than Robinson, Smith and Webb....
I see the bBC is still promoting the line that the UK has been slow in helping out British subjects in the Caribbean.
Hurricane Irma: UK Royal Marines bring aid to victims
Two hundred Royal Marines have arrived in the Caribbean to bring aid to UK overseas territories following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma. Operation Ruman is tasked with distributing medical supplies and helping the territories recover following the category five storm. The taskforce is currently in Barbados, which is the UK’s distribution hub. On Friday, Britain’s response to the storm was “found wanting” by the heads of two parliamentary committees.
Yet the cocksuckers and arsebandits at the bBC conveniently omit that after the storm passed by the region on Wednesday evening , British forces were delivering Aid on Thursday morning. The engineers on board RFA Mounts Bay cleared the runway on Anguilla allowing RAF C17s, A400s and Voyagers to land disembarking troops and Aid.
But as said , to the Buggering British children lot, this wasn’t t good enough and they point to the French and Dutch on next door St Martin to show how it should be done. Err you wankers, St Martin is an Island shared by the French and Dutch, The 2 Dutch ships combined only come in at 5k, the RFA mounts Bay comes in at 16K and was in theatre in July preparing for the Hurricane season:
The bBC the biggest promoter of fake news going.
Pounce,
” Arsebandits ” sums up the BBC perfectly. It does not matter what the British do, the BBC hate it. Also the Military are professional and respected by most British people. The BBC are amateurs. It is jealousy.
I despise the BBC & everything it stands for.
JR-M under attack from the lesbians in the Guardian, again.
100% died in the wool haters, never mind the facts, megahate 24/7.
I can imagine their saliva hitting both the monitor and their photo of Owen Jones at muzzle velocity while their inflamed fingertips murder the keyboard with polymer destroying acts of violence.
Subject today, children, white people are not allowed any. Deleterious effect on the planet.
On the next page, large adverts from so-called charities, millions dying of malnutrition.
Having to walk 500 miles every day to get a cupful of muddy water for their 17 children.
The lezzzies can donate to Oxfam etc if they wish. Third world deaths are good for the planet and I encourage them. Anybody too stupid or lazy to dig a well greatly benefits the gene pool by dying.
There are two programs on the BBC worth watching tonight.
9.45pm to 10pm: Nigel Farage: BBC Parliament: Freeview Channel 232
Followed by
10pm to 10.30pm: Last Night of the Proms: BBC One
