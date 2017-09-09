WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

Here is where you detail their rancid bias.

5 Responses to WEEKEND OPEN THREAD….

  1. Pounce says:
    September 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I see the bBC is still promoting the line that the UK has been slow in helping out British subjects in the Caribbean.
    Hurricane Irma: UK Royal Marines bring aid to victims
    Two hundred Royal Marines have arrived in the Caribbean to bring aid to UK overseas territories following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma. Operation Ruman is tasked with distributing medical supplies and helping the territories recover following the category five storm. The taskforce is currently in Barbados, which is the UK’s distribution hub. On Friday, Britain’s response to the storm was “found wanting” by the heads of two parliamentary committees.
    Yet the cocksuckers and arsebandits at the bBC conveniently omit that after the storm passed by the region on Wednesday evening , British forces were delivering Aid on Thursday morning. The engineers on board RFA Mounts Bay cleared the runway on Anguilla allowing RAF C17s, A400s and Voyagers to land disembarking troops and Aid.


    But as said , to the Buggering British children lot, this wasn’t t good enough and they point to the French and Dutch on next door St Martin to show how it should be done. Err you wankers, St Martin is an Island shared by the French and Dutch, The 2 Dutch ships combined only come in at 5k, the RFA mounts Bay comes in at 16K and was in theatre in July preparing for the Hurricane season:

    The bBC the biggest promoter of fake news going.

    • Grant says:
      September 9, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      Pounce,

      ” Arsebandits ” sums up the BBC perfectly. It does not matter what the British do, the BBC hate it. Also the Military are professional and respected by most British people. The BBC are amateurs. It is jealousy.

  2. Lover of Truth says:
    September 9, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I despise the BBC & everything it stands for.

  3. TruthSeeker says:
    September 9, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    JR-M under attack from the lesbians in the Guardian, again.
    100% died in the wool haters, never mind the facts, megahate 24/7.
    I can imagine their saliva hitting both the monitor and their photo of Owen Jones at muzzle velocity while their inflamed fingertips murder the keyboard with polymer destroying acts of violence.
    Subject today, children, white people are not allowed any. Deleterious effect on the planet.

    On the next page, large adverts from so-called charities, millions dying of malnutrition.
    Having to walk 500 miles every day to get a cupful of muddy water for their 17 children.
    The lezzzies can donate to Oxfam etc if they wish. Third world deaths are good for the planet and I encourage them. Anybody too stupid or lazy to dig a well greatly benefits the gene pool by dying.

  4. Richard Pinder says:
    September 9, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    There are two programs on the BBC worth watching tonight.

    9.45pm to 10pm: Nigel Farage: BBC Parliament: Freeview Channel 232
    Followed by
    10pm to 10.30pm: Last Night of the Proms: BBC One

Leave a Reply