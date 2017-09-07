FBI, Homeland Security warn of more ‘antifa’ attacks
Confidential documents call the anarchists that seek to counter white supremacists ‘domestic terrorists.’
Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as “antifa” had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence,” according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by POLITICO.
Since well before the Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly, DHS has been issuing warnings about the growing likelihood of lethal violence between the left-wing anarchists and right-wing white supremacist and nationalist groups.
Previously unreported documents disclose that by April 2016, authorities believed that “anarchist extremists” were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies against a range of targets. They were blamed by authorities for attacks on the police, government and political institutions, along with symbols of “the capitalist system,” racism, social injustice and fascism, according to a confidential 2016 joint intelligence assessment by DHS and the FBI.
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- Loobyloo September 7, 2017 at 3:30 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Let's play 'what's the real point of this story?' Why is Bulgaria's population falling off a cliff? http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-4...
- Pounce September 7, 2017 at 2:27 am on Trump was right about Charlottesville and ‘Both sides’I've never understood how the media protrays these violent thugs as innocent victims every time somebody bites back. https://m.youtube.com/w...
- Edward September 7, 2017 at 2:25 am on Tell TalesWell said Alan! In this respect the BBC is outrageously biased, constantly refusing to allow the facts to bubble to...
- Dave666 September 7, 2017 at 2:17 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….It was from educating Greater Manchester from Channel 4. Thursday at 21:00. I think it was more what are the...
- ID September 7, 2017 at 1:56 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….RJ Another poster sometime ago pointed out that it was paradoxical to think that Nazis and socialists were at opposite...
- BRISSLES September 7, 2017 at 1:25 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Alicia ...............for we white trash to be called out so often........ Your comment made me think of an NHS form...
- Edward September 7, 2017 at 1:22 am on ‘Successful’ JewsHmmn... Kevin Myers' comment about Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz does come across as dangerously insulting towards Jews, whereas the.....
- BRISSLES September 7, 2017 at 1:19 am on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Having watched Location x 3 tonight, there was once again a gay couple intending to adopt. There seems to be...
- ID September 7, 2017 at 1:08 am on GENDER WARS…NCBbC Sandra G. Harding an American philosopher of feminist and postcolonial theory, epistemology, research methodology, and philosophy of s...
- NCBBC September 7, 2017 at 1:00 am on GENDER WARS…Will gender neutral clothes have all the bumps in the right place or not?
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
I’ve never understood how the media protrays these violent thugs as innocent victims every time somebody bites back.
The first 2 minutes covers everything
I’ve bumped into these people a number of times, they try to use numbers and shouting in which to try and intimidate people. you know like a certain big eared Dr Who fembot from Aylesbury who likes to act the drama queen to the max .
0 likes