Tell Tales

Some tell-tale signs of the drip drip BBC narrative that undermines and erodes British democracy and political truth….

After what the BBC called a ‘sensational leak’ of Home Office draft thoughts on immigration policy sent to the Guardian by a concerned citizen with the undoubted intent of, in some shape or form, derailing and sabotaging Brexit we were treated to a day long flurry of excited BBC analysis of what is a fairly dull and uncontroversial set of proposals. Naturally, despite its less than ‘sensational’ revelations, the BBC pushed the idea that Britain was now closed, the borders sealed off and no one would be allowed into fortress Britain. This means of course that Businesses would fail in a spectacular domino effect, jobless workers would starve in the streets and the Far-Right, taking advantage of the socio-economic chaos, would rise up and instigate the Fourth Reich.

On Nicky Campbell’s show he had a Turkey farmer on to say he would promptly go out of business with no foreign workers as British workers are too lazy, they don’t want to get their hands dirty and they’d rather stay on the dole. Campbell didn’t challenge that at all…he instantly changed the subject and moved on allowing that idea to fester, one that the BBC has often pushed itself of the lazy, workshy, feckless Brits. May of course made comments about immigration in PMQs…she said immigration was good for Britain and the BBC naturally pounced on that quote making it their headline in the bulletins…never mind that May wasn’t talking about mass, extreme, uncontrolled immigration that the BBC supports…her comment could as well describe immigration of one highly skilled man who makes a huge difference to Britain in some way…thus ‘immigration’ is good for Britain…but the BBC doesn’t care to make that distinction or notice the nuance. May also said immigration meant lower wages for workers…the BBC wasn’t so keen to report that….from the Telegraph:

The Prime Minister said it was important to set net migration at sustainable levels because of the “impact it has on people on the lower end of the income scale in depressing their wages.”

And yet the BBC, and Labour, are always making lots of noise about low pay, blaming it on the government….just the wrong government….the culprit was Labour…both for importing millions of cheap workers who undercut British workers and allowed companies to neglect research and development investment that would have increased productivity and for destroying the economy which meant workers only kept their jobs if they took a wage cut.

Which brings us onto an interview by John Humphrys [08:30] with little Owen Jones yesterday in which Jones claimed the Tories had made the Rich vastly more rich and the Poor had had to suffer the biggest pay squeeze in history. Humphrys finished the interview when Jones had stopped whining by saying ‘on that uncontentious note’…and from his tone he absolutely meant that, he was not being ironic. And yet everything Jones said was contentious…the Rich have been taxed hugely since the crash and the poorest have been helped enormously with a big rise in tax allowance taking millions out of tax completely, almost non-existent interest rates and low inflation. The BBC spreading a big lie that feeds into the Labour narrative. Strange that.

Following that interview we had Mishal Husain tackling Remainder Vince Cable…she kept insisting that we should pay the EU whatever asked for immediately so that we can move on in the negotiations. Good of her to do them for us…how would we ever manage without her advice?

Back to today and we had Emma Barnett talking to the [pro-Remain] Times’ Sam Coates, described as a ‘friend of the programme’. Indeed, Coates is now a regular on the BBC spinning for Remain and spreading poisonous little anti-Brexit jibes at will. Today he was in to discuss the ‘leak’…apparently the measures proposed in the draft are ‘draconian and hardline….opposed by many in the cabinet and which businesses find uncomfortable’. We also had on left-wing journo Jack Blanchard who claimed that such proposals would force the EU to ‘retaliate and protect its own interests’…suggesting of course that the proposals are in some way outrageous and unreasonable when they are anything but….naturally any EU reaction will only be ‘blowback’ against British foolishness.

So two Remainers on the BBC to give us their considered thoughts on Brexit….balanced and impartial as always on the BBC.

We also had an hour of anti-Far Right chatter that ended up as demonisation of complete innocents on 5 Live on the first hour of the Afternoon Edition. Of course the Far Right itself should be challenged about their views and actions if they are violent and racist but this programme used the arrest of some ‘National Action’ members to paint a picture of Britain that is just untrue…including the idea that we are heading back to a 1930’s Nazi Germany type crisis and that Brexit has given rise to the rise of the Far Right as it embraces isolationism, nationalism and identity politics….in fact it is the liberal open borders extremism and support for Islamism that has given rise to the rise of the Far Right. No Muslim terrorism and cultural jihad, no Far Right rise.

Apparently Muslims are dehumanised by the Far Right and anyone who thinks that bombs exploding at pop concerts or on trains and buses, or vans running down pedestrians or people being beheaded in the street, or young white girls raped and abused, is in fact anything to do with Muslims is wrong, not only wrong but Islamophobic and racist…these incidents are not reality, they are only ‘images’ that mislead people…people need to be educated and informed…the speaker of course, an ‘expert’ in Far Right ideology, had mostly Muslim friends and he told us how it was ‘funny that anti-Semites, homophobes and racists all congregate together’…hmmm…..in the mosque? Funny how he is so ignorant of the Islamo-fascist ideology that he himself is apparently so educated and informed about.

We had the usual nonsense about the radicalisation of those in the Far Right groups…due to socio-economic factors…alienation, poverty and disenfranchisement as well as their voices not being heard. The same narrative that the BBC uses to explain away Muslim radicalisation…a convenient get out that dodges the truth…that radicalisation is about ideology for Muslims and ‘blowback’ against the Liberal extremism on immigration for the Far Right. In other words this is in both cases down to the likes of those good folk in the BBC who don’t want to look too hard at the truth about Islam and who force mass immigration upon their own countries regardless of native opinion, common sense and the dangerous reality.

Oddly the ‘expert’s’ answer to the ‘rise of the Far Right’ [who, he told us, are on the rise because they have been denied a voice] is to silence them, deny them a platform and make it impossibe for them to get their messages out in public. Not something the BBC practises with Muslim extremists who know they always have a warm welcome in any BBC studio.

Just a few examples of the relentless barrage of anti-Tory, anti-Brexit, anti-Right BBC posturing that paints such a false picture of what is really happening in Britain today.

The BBC…anti-democratic and dangerous for social cohesion and stability.