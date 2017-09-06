‘Successful’ Jews

Remember when journalist Kevin Myers was crucified for saying two BBC female employees got themselves big pay packets because, as Jews, they don’t allow themselves to be undersold? This was a compliment in that they are rightly determined to get what they are worth…

I note that two of the best-paid women presenters in the BBC — Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, with whose, no doubt, sterling work I am tragically unacquainted — are Jewish. Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price.

Naturally the good folks at the BBC were outraged at this ‘anti-Semitism’….maybe they had other scores to settle as Myers laid into them for…er… supporting terrorism…way back in 2004…and nothing’s changed today has it?…the BBC still supporting the IRA’s mission to unite Ireland [ it is also part of the EU’s own mission to split the UK and ‘steal’ NI away into the grasp of the Eurocrats and their empire] …and of course the BBC supports Islamist terror and cultural jihad.

Myers in 2004….

‘We really shouldn’t be too surprised by anything the BBC does these days: the Dyke legacy has taken a terrible toll, and so there is no point in being angered by what we see on our screens. After all, it’s only television, isn’t it? Except it’s not.’ ‘One of the central and abiding problems of Northern Ireland is the role of perception in influencing politics. For the BBC to be subsidising a Sinn Fein version of the history of the Troubles isn’t merely wrong in itself, but is profoundly irresponsible, a kind of down payment on further conflict in the future.’

Anyway back to ‘the Jews’ and money….and what time forgot….a video from 2015 in which Diane Abbott talks of rich Jews, Nihal [close colleague of Emma Barnett who attacked Myers] and Andrew Neil all agree Jews are very rich and successful…hmmm…no one sacked or crucified?…