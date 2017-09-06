Time for a new one of these. As Alan points out, why the BBC are virtually breathless with excitment about a possible “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army. (Even as they ignore the 30,000 suspected Jihadi amongst us). Detail the bias here!
Recent Comments
Grant September 8, 2017 at 6:59 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….taffy, This is the strange thing. If they love the EU so much, go and live there. If they love...
taffman September 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Some good Brexit news "UK manufacturing output picks up in July" http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41198394 Despite Al Beeb and those 'bad ...
Kaiser September 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….so more than 80% of muslims are on benefits, is what conclusion I came to, the ponzi pensioner support scheme...
Grant September 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….MartinW, Not going to be broadcast on the BBC any time soon !
Beeb Brother September 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….I would love those who preach about 'bias' and deferred sentencing to pop along to the ghetto of StPaul's in...
Dave666 September 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Star of Mastermind Lammy does a report. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41191311 Can you guess what I think?
Dave666 September 8, 2017 at 6:24 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….I can assure you when I worked for DHSS / DSS / DWP from 1983 to 2001 that was certainly...
Flexdream September 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Spot on as ever Pounce, I enjoy your posts.
MartinW September 8, 2017 at 6:11 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Compare this: https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/2017/09/08/former-state-dept-diplomat-rohingya-muslims-myanmar-dont-accept-narrative/ wi...
Grant September 8, 2017 at 6:10 pm on MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….Scrobie, Geldof is a total wanker . Nothing more to say.
Star of Mastermind Lammy does a report. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41191311 Can you guess what I think?
1 likes
I would love those who preach about ‘bias’ and deferred sentencing to pop along to the ghetto of StPaul’s in Bristol around 11 tonight; perhaps show thiwr gangster comrades some graphs on an IPad. They would get annihilated.
I note how BBC Bristol is in the posh white area Clifton. If they truly believed in all the SJW crap they shove down our throats they would have the studio in StPauls.
3 likes
Some good Brexit news “UK manufacturing output picks up in July”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41198394
Despite Al Beeb and those ‘bad losers’ who are attempting to sabotage our economy, sovereignty, democracy and our nation for the sake of the EU. If they love the EU so much why don’t they go to live there. Great Britain can be Great again without them.
There is a HYS – fire at will !
5 likes
taffy,
This is the strange thing. If they love the EU so much, go and live there. If they love Islam so much, then convert. But leave the rest of us alone. But these perverts’ joy is in destroying what other people believe in. They are sick.
3 likes