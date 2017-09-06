MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Time for a new one of these. As Alan points out, why the BBC are virtually breathless with excitment about a possible “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army. (Even as they ignore the 30,000 suspected Jihadi amongst us). Detail the bias here!

  1. Dave666 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Star of Mastermind Lammy does a report. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41191311 Can you guess what I think?

       1 likes

  2. Beeb Brother says:
    September 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I would love those who preach about ‘bias’ and deferred sentencing to pop along to the ghetto of StPaul’s in Bristol around 11 tonight; perhaps show thiwr gangster comrades some graphs on an IPad. They would get annihilated.

    I note how BBC Bristol is in the posh white area Clifton. If they truly believed in all the SJW crap they shove down our throats they would have the studio in StPauls.

       3 likes

  3. taffman says:
    September 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Some good Brexit news “UK manufacturing output picks up in July”
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41198394
    Despite Al Beeb and those ‘bad losers’ who are attempting to sabotage our economy, sovereignty, democracy and our nation for the sake of the EU. If they love the EU so much why don’t they go to live there. Great Britain can be Great again without them.
    There is a HYS – fire at will !

       5 likes

    • Grant says:
      September 8, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      taffy,

      This is the strange thing. If they love the EU so much, go and live there. If they love Islam so much, then convert. But leave the rest of us alone. But these perverts’ joy is in destroying what other people believe in. They are sick.

         3 likes

Leave a Reply