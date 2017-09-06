MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Time for a new one of these. As Alan points out, why the BBC are virtually breathless with excitment about a possible “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army. (Even as they ignore the 30,000 suspected Jihadi amongst us). Detail the bias here!

  1. taffman says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

    “Malala calls for defence of Rohingya”
    Does she expect British lives to be risked ?
    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-41193357

  2. TruthSeeker says:
    September 8, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Not BBC related but I hope you will approve.
    In September 1967 the supreme British athlete of all time accomplished something not achieved before or since.
    Beryl Burton, an amateur cyclist, with a family, a full time job, beat the world record for the cycling 12 hour time trial. A record that stands today, as a womens’s record, fifty years later, despite current cycles weighing 50% less than the lumps of steel Beryl transported.

    What I did not stress earlier, was that in 1967 Beryl Burton beat the men’s record, which she held for two years.
    The only woman ever to beat the male record in a timed, or distance event.

    Beryl, alas, is gone, although her CV of records is likely to remain forever unbeaten.

    Eileen Sheridan, now 94, is still with us. Eileen demolished all then existing long distance ladies cycle records
    in the period before Beryl Burton dominated ladies cycling.

    I demand that the next sporting postage stamp issued by Royal Mail pictures these two giants of British ladies
    excellence. Write to your MP and demand it. If the MP does not do so, arrange a by-election.

    No more stamps of Muzzie cookathons, Muzzie murderathons, Lesbie queerathons.
    Credit where it is due.

