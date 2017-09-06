MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Time for a new one of these. As Alan points out, why the BBC are virtually breathless with excitment about a possible “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army. (Even as they ignore the 30,000 suspected Jihadi amongst us). Detail the bias here!
Following the arrests of a “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army, yesterday radio 5 offered an afternoon scare fest on the dangers of far right extremism. The bile was punctuated with echo chamber, academic bubble experts offering re-programming and re-education to anyone with illiberal views. Essentially The 52%!
To save you the full hour and self-harm risk, I’ve listed 2 fascinating exchanges below:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b093lbxt
1. Listen from 32 minutes to Nihal Arthanayake’s response a text. A truly astonishing reply!
2. Listen from 55mins 45 seconds to the exchange between Arthanayake and a ‘caller from the East of England’.
There is only one mention of the ‘far Left’, throughout the whole hour, dismissed as posing no national threat. Incredible, given communism in the 20th century alone is responsible for more than 100 million deaths.
Enjoy the raw Bias at it’s best!
Back to work Week at the Beeb #1
They are obviously missing their hols at W1A. The BBC appear to have something of an alcohol obsession at present, if their web-site and radio output is anything to go by.
Twitter : #BBCwomen issue a statement calling for transparency on pay
OK that contradicts the way the BBC salary report actually hid most salaries. is commercial divisions and shell companies etc.
More info on twitter under the #bbcWomen hashtag
I posted this in the wrong thread, Doooh! Here we go again. Breakfast back on fatty food yet again. This time it’s upselling or going large. No one on there to tell them adults can make decisions for themselves and to shut up.Weather drone mentions rising sea levels and climate change blah blah blah. Someone even mentioned the good old buy one get one free again. I don’t know what others do but if I get a buy one get one free or multiple purchase deal I tend to use a thing called a freezer rather than put the item(s) straight in the bin. Meanwhile http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-41129960 We had a pub lunch on Tuesday they asked if we wanted large cokes we said no, I at no pont felt the staff were trying to trick me.
I’m sure it’s been pointed out many times here that the BBC’s obsession with right-on minority issues is part of a much wider problem which virtually every organisation to the left of the BNP has been infected with:
Meet the steering coordinator of the Trust’s LGBTQ+ network
Further comment is superfluous.
Lord W, “a much wider problem which virtually every organisation to the left of the BNP has been infected with”
LOL!
“Meet the steering coordinator of the Trust’s LGBTQ+ network” an alternative is “Meet the steering coordinator of the Trust’s H- (everyone except Heterosexuals) network”.
As an out gay man, have you personally ever had to deal with any prejudice? How do you react to that?
Yes, although I think it’s sometimes not meant but felt. The staff team on site have been great and are allies in their own right. However, I have had a couple of incidents on site with people assuming the sex of my partner. It’s about being open, tolerant and educating people but, if people step over the line, which has happened, I call it out.
BBC Today on Facebook:
“We are supposed to have a relationship, we are overseas territories.”
The British government is coming under fire over its lack of assistance during Hurricane Irma to its overseas territories like Anguilla. Island resident Josephine Gumbs-Conner isn’t happy about it.”
Well, there’s a thing. Someone somewhere is not happy and the British government is under fire.
And yet somehow grumpy Jo and the BBC have found each other in whinge force 10 before the last corrugated roofing panel floats back down to earth.
I’m sure they’ll have several people on the ground as soon as the hotels have been cleaned up and the sun has re-emerged.
Victoria Derbyshire is adding to salary
Her memoir is being serialised in the Times from Saturday
Not a BBC salary but money she wouldn’t be getting if the licence payers hadn’t provided the platform.
Does the UK fee payers get shares back from the sales of Victoria Derbyshire memoir being dividend holders with a say in the BBC corporation, whose wages of the staff we have to pay under threat of prison?
Happy Days! Can’t wait for the Victoria Derbyshire film and BBC TV series which will be sold to the corporate arm of the BBC Company which generates income but does not share the profits with the TV License Fee payers. (BBC Facts : £147 / £3.5bn / 180,000 Undocument TV License prosecutions in 2016)
The bbc is like some bloke, lives down the road, does nothing and completely non achieving and unproductive, but keeps turning up to tell you what you should be doing, thinking and saying.
Very, very annoying added to which you pay him money or else!
Suu Kyi, the Burmese leader , once the darling of the BBC and the liberal left, has suddenly become very unpopular in those self same circles due the Buddhist government which she leads forcing Muslims out of the country. No doubt yesterday’s heroin will soon be labelled a far right facist by the BBC. Now in my view if the Bhuddists are in conflict with the Muslims it confirms the view that Muslims find it difficult to live in harmony with just about anyone. Perhaps rather than immediately turn on their former pin up girl the BBC and the rest of the liberal left ought to consider why the Bhuddists are in this conflict in the first place and why Christians are being persecuted in Pakistan, Syria, Iran, Egypt . Is there a common denominator ?
Back to work Week at the Beeb #2
Have the Beeboids in News & Current Affairs been spoofed again? I listened to the news headlines on TODAY (R4, 7.30am) and the full news at 8am today (7th September) and an item in both had mysteriously disappeared from the 8.30am and 9am headlines.
It was about the snack & food extras that people are offered in shops, cafes and restaurants. It was quite hilarious and appeared to me, as presented at 7.30 and 8am, to clearly be Fake or FalseNews. That could be down to some serious script deficiencies on the part of the Newsreader & their Editor or it could be somebody presenting a spoof ‘University or Public Body research item’
I wonder if it was covered during the Today Programme. It was not listed in the running order but not everything is and items get switched or cancelled, sometimes in the last few seconds before scheduled broadcast. The News bulletins, however, are rather different.
Apparently it is now up on the web-site with a chance to comment:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-41129960
Do join in the fun.
