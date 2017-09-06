MID WEEK OPEN THREAD….

Time for a new one of these. As Alan points out, why the BBC are virtually breathless with excitment about a possible “Neo Nazi cell” in the British Army. (Even as they ignore the 30,000 suspected Jihadi amongst us). Detail the bias here!
Typical example of Al Beeb . Scraping the bottom of the barrel for any morsel of dirt.
They are not fit to have “British” in their name as our state broadcaster.
taffy,
I think it is partly jealousy. The British military are generally very professional, whereas the BBC are third rate amateurs. Also the military are generally well regarded by the public who have a low opinion of journalists and politicians.
So a ‘Nazi’ is anyone who has the temerity to consider that British people, British culture and values have any place in this World?
gax,
” Nazi ” is anyone who is not a Lefty.
