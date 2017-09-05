V for Victory in Europe

Watch the above video in which Varoufakis describes the mechanisms and attitudes by which the EU attempts to run Europe, to rein in recalcitrant states and how it negotiates change and upheaval. He notes that they are totally unconcerned with ‘economics’…as we know the EU is a political project that must ‘succeed’ regardless of cost…much like the USSR….they are quite prepared to see countries ruined if it keeps them inside the EU and under its control….it has so much political capital tied up in the project that it cannot turn back whatever happens.

Varoufakis states that to deal with the EU you need sensible proposals and a big deterrent for when they try to crush you. Sound familiar? Such as ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’…but that is something the BBC thinks is madness…and yet it is our biggest card….apart from how much we choose to pay them…and Mishal Hussain this morning was relentlessly suggesting that we must pay up now, presumably whatever asked, in order to ‘move things along’.

Varoufakis also stated that disunity brings defeat and ‘insiders’ [EU collaborators] undermine the government’s negotiating position. So why does the BBC do everything in its power to sow dissent and disuntiy and to constantly prop up the Remainders who are trying to undermine Brexit? The BBC is doing massive damage to our negotiating position as it continues to promote the idea that Brexit will never happen and that the EU need not take negotiations seriously.

Everything Varoufakis says indicates why the EU should be torn apart and consigned to the history bin. Co-operation yes, subjugation no.