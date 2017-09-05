The evidence shows that Cage is a pro-terrorist group All the evidence shows that Cage is a pro-terrorist group, not a human rights group as Oborne appears to think. Its history of support for terrorists should have closed the argument on them some time ago.

The Sunday Times reported that ‘Britain’s counter-terrorism regulator has been accused of a schoolboy error by contacting an Islamist organistaion shunned by government.’

What was that organisation? Cage. One of the BBC’s favourite goto Muslim organisations when they need credible, authentic Muslim voices to tell us why Muslims, ‘beautiful young men’, become radicalised….the BBC giving Cage a big platform to peddle their views and a legitimacy that money can’t buy.

You may remember that one of the ‘everyday’, ordinary Muslims in the BBC’s ‘Muslims like us’ wore a sweatshirt adorned with the Cage logo….no surprise then that he was in fact a hardcore fundamentalist himself, one that slipped under the radar as people concentrated on Abdul Haqq, a prominent and well known radical…..most of the rest of the house inhabitants weren’t actually far behind when the superficial westernisation rubbed off and their true views and attitudes about Britain and the West were expressed.

The problem is that the BBC did not make a ‘schoolboy error’, it knows full well the true views of these people in Cage and yet continues to promote them as a voice of reason and moderation. Then again the BBC’s Mark Easton did claim that Muslim extremists will one day be considered worthy enough to stand alongside Churchill, Ghandi and Mandela….maybe that was a slip of the tongue and he actually meant Stalin, Hitler and Muhammed.