National Action against er…National Action

Hurrah!!!! says the BBC….‘more white supremacist nazi racist scumbags that we can report on and use to neutralise the lies about Muslims who are only driven to violence by the cruel, bigoted and oppressive white society they are forced to endure in subjugation.’

Hmmm…who are the proscribed organisations in the UK?

From the Home Office…

PROSCRIBED TERRORIST ORGANISATIONS 71 international terrorist organisations are proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Of those 71…er…National Action is the first right-wing organisation to be proscribed. The rest? Left-wing and of course the vast majority, Muslim. And yet all we hear from the BBC is a constant drumbeat about the threat of the Far-Right.

The real threat is not white supremacists but Muslim supremacists [not all violent..in fact the non-violent cultural jihadists are the most dangerous] and their useful idiots in the Media who promote them and their narratives.