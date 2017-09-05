Guilty Pleasures

Not BBC bias but entertaining despite being anti-Trump and all that….enjoy….
Very funny and powerful for that. – And illustrates exactly why the left want to stifle debate by merging the margins of what is acceptable and what is not. Thanks to the likes of “ever so right on ” Allison Saunders we are on the edge of a very slippery slope.
0 likes
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Very funny and powerful for that. – And illustrates exactly why the left want to stifle debate by merging the margins of what is acceptable and what is not. Thanks to the likes of “ever so right on ” Allison Saunders we are on the edge of a very slippery slope.
0 likes