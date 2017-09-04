New week dawns and a new one of these required! Detail the rancid BBC bias here!
Search Biased BBC
Recent Comments
- StewGreen September 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….What about that JK Rowling detective drama "Strike" ? I wasn't Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie Some character building ...but...
- theisland September 5, 2017 at 2:32 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Labour confirms it will whip MPs to vote against EU Withdrawal Bill
- MarkyMark September 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm on Future ImperfectWorking Futures is a comprehensive and detailed model of the UK labour market. It projects the future size and shape...
- theisland September 5, 2017 at 2:28 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The whole NF interview is on youtube. https://twitter.com/LeaveEUOfficial/status/905023213863829504
- StewGreen September 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….Tweet the programme makers straight away chip, chip, chip does work although.. Twitter is being censored these days ..with tricks...
- StewGreen September 5, 2017 at 2:24 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The blurb for the London show is less obvious than that but the agenda is clear in the title :...
- G September 5, 2017 at 2:20 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….RD, 'Conservatives'?
- Beeb Brother September 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….The news these days is the best comedy the Beeb has produced in years. They lead breathlessly with the story...
- TruthSeeker September 5, 2017 at 2:17 pm on Future Imperfectl You forgot to mention that 80% of Doctors struck off are not British. That 75% of medical mistakes, at...
- Cranmer September 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm on START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….What's the betting that the news that four soldiers have links to a 'far right' organisation is used as an...
Biased-BBC Twitter
Categoriesagw anti-American anti-conservative anti-Israel anti Israel. pro Palestinian Antisemitism BBC agenda BBC bias bbc bias and balance. bbc bias by omission BBC censorship BBC Question Time BBC selectivity bias Biased BBC climate change dhimmis general thread immigration Islam israel Mark Mardell obama obama bias Obamalove open thread pro-labour pro-palestinian pro EU pro Hamas pro Islam pro Labour bias pro Obama PRO OBAMA AT ALL COSTS. pro Obama BBC agenda question time question time live Richard Black save gordon. Uncategorized USA politics US economy US News US politics US presidential elections
Some recent gems of BBC bias;
1. Burma: despite listening to several broadcasts about this I still cannot work out what is going on and so had to delve around on the internet reading reports from various sources (including local Burmese) to get any sort of clear picture. Why the hell should I have to do this – surely it is the job of the BBC? It is spun as ‘persecution of the country’s muslim minority’ but what they don’t mention is that a lot of the tensions are caused, apparently, by cross-border population movements from Bangladesh and all the problems that we know well when a Muslim majority overwhelms locals. A spokesman on TWATO today did, at least, remind us that the clampdown was started because of a Rohinga muslim terrorist outbreak.
2. Ludicrous item on TWATO about ‘holiday hunger’ among schoolchildren, and a bill by Frank Field to use taxpayers’ money to set up lunch clubs for children. Interview with a parent who claimed he could not afford to feed his children during the holidays. This went completely unchallenged by the interviewer; in fact there was no question at all that massive state intervention on this level was acceptable.
3. Radio Times: interview with comedian Robert Webb. Interviewer stated that as Webb was a Labour party member he is ‘held to higher standards’ and ‘supposed to be virtuous.’ Why? is Labour now a religious organisation?
4. TWATO. Interview with some ‘vegan comedian’ from Brighton who sounded about as funny as the anaemia she probably suffers from.
3 likes
What’s the betting that the news that four soldiers have links to a ‘far right’ organisation is used as an excuse for root and branch reform (ie saturation with lefties and PC nonsense) of the armed forces? After all, they are the last significant British institution that has so far resisted total capitulation to cultural marxism.
1 likes
The news these days is the best comedy the Beeb has produced in years. They lead breathlessly with the story of these ‘Neo Nazis’ who posed no threat to public safety. What did they do, eat a bacon sandwich?
Do they honestly expect us to swallow this? It is farcical. Is there really an organised Neo Nazi movement we should be worried about? Hold on – remember that MP from Devon who said ‘nigger in the woodpile ‘? We all know what a hotbed of Nazism Devon is, with their racist pastys and pitchfork wielding farmers. That posh MP is clearly a modern day Goebbels.
In one of its most notorious events some people made Hitler salutes, we are told. O the horror! My big worry used to be being blown up or mown down by a truck, but imagine seeing someone doing a Hitler salute? That would be far, far worse. Thank God we have the Beeb to protect us from clear and present dangers. Their licence fee is worth every penny.
2 likes
The whole NF interview is on youtube.
2 likes
Labour confirms it will whip MPs to vote against EU Withdrawal Bill
2 likes
What about that JK Rowling detective drama “Strike” ?
I wasn’t Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie
Some character building …but the plot was crap.
‘Murder was thought to be suicide, but the scot free killer hired Strike to investigate, so that he could frame someone else’
I knew from the beginning that if the JK Rowling thing was very good it would have been made into a movie, but with it being second class her mates at the BBC made it into a 3 hour TV movie or 3 part drama.
1 likes