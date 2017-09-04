START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

New week dawns and a new one of these required! Detail the rancid BBC bias here!

9 Responses to START THE WEEK OPEN THREAD….

  1. Dover Sentry says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Lord Hall of the BBC stated that he refused to allow the salaries of his stars to be divulged in case they were ‘poached’ by competitors. Their salaries were supposedly so low.

    Well, have any been ‘poached’ so far?

    Any?

    How about Gary ‘anti-Brexit but sells crisps’ Linekar?

    How about Graham ‘if Brexit wins I’ll go back to Ireland’ Norton?

    How low would their salaries have to fall before they were ‘poached’? A tenner??

    • Doublethinker says:
      September 4, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      The only poaching that Lineacher will get will be twenty minutes in simmering stock. Although he is so thick he may need an additional 5 or 10 minutes to cook through.

    • Beeb Brother says:
      September 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      It’s all about supply and demand. You would think Huw Edwards would have been snapped up by now, a bargain at half a million to read an autocue. There are only about sixty million people in the country who can not only read but also talk, and we all know how every company is desperate for people to read news.

  2. MarkyMark says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Save the Police force and ban all events that cost too much to police! {twitter DVance}

    End Police Austerity by staying at home and watching a re-run of the Notting Hill Carnival on the BBC television so fewer police are required to police the event, fewer attacks and you might as well because you will be arrested for not paying the BBC TV License and it’s staff. Gary ‘£1.75m + BT Sport + Crisps’ Lineker will earn his wages, paid for by you under threat of prison and do a fresh voice over an old recording of the Notting Hill Carnival – everyone wins!

  4. Doublethinker says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I have recently read with interest a few recent articles in the Times about the EU referendum, both for and against , but the readers comments are the best, highly entertaining. Remainers react really badly to being called snobs, so badly that it must be hitting the mark. Given that most Remainers are on the liberal left, apart from a few fat cats, calling them snobs immediately puts them on the defensive and they start trying to justify why they aren’t at all snobbish. This just digs their hole deeper. Great fun and I recommend it whenever you have to speak with one of them.

  5. KatieH says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    For those that missed Munroe Bergdorf on with piers this morning who was taking none of his racist rubbish. And i see VD had him on later as well. An out and out racist and they give him airtime.

